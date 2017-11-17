Texas-Tyler No. 1 again in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler has regained top billing in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll.

The Patriots garnered 12 of 15 first-place votes in the final poll of the fall after three wins in five events. Huntingdon dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the latest rankings but still got two first-place votes.

Emory, ranked fifth, earned the remaining first-place vote.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Texas-Tyler (12) 369 2 2 Huntingdon (2) 360 1 3 Illinois Wesleyan 342 3 4 St. Thomas (Minn.) 319 6 5 Emory (1) 315 4 6 Methodist 308 5 7 Concordia (Texas) 255 7 8 Washington and Lee 235 12 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 228 8 10 Greensboro 208 11 10 Saint John’s (Minn.) 208 15 10 Sewanee 208 10 13 Guilford 203 9 14 Hope 187 14 15 Rhodes 176 13 16 Willamette 168 17 17 Wittenberg 102 19 18 Oglethorpe 101 16 19 Pacific Lutheran 92 23 20 Carnegie Mellon 89 25 21 North Carolina Wesleyan 75 21 22 Redlands 55 20 23 Southwestern (Texas) 50 22 24 Calvin 43 18 25 Rochester 32 NR

Dropped from ranking: Trinity (Conn.) (No. 24)

Others receiving votes: Trinity (Conn.), 24; Gustavus Adolphus, 18; California Lutheran, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 12; Berry, 10; Augsburg, 9; Birmingham Southern, 8; Kenyon, 8; Williams, 8; Chapman, 7; Piedmont, 7; RPI, 6; McDaniel, 4; Trinity (Texas), 4; Babson, 3; NYU, 3; Allegheny, 2; Webster, 1; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 1