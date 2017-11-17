Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Texas-Tyler No. 1 again in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler has regained top billing in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll.

The Patriots garnered 12 of 15 first-place votes in the final poll of the fall after three wins in five events. Huntingdon dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the latest rankings but still got two first-place votes.

Emory, ranked fifth, earned the remaining first-place vote.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Texas-Tyler (12) 369 2
2 Huntingdon (2) 360 1
3 Illinois Wesleyan 342 3
4 St. Thomas (Minn.) 319 6
5 Emory (1) 315 4
6 Methodist 308 5
7 Concordia (Texas) 255 7
8 Washington and Lee 235 12
9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 228 8
10 Greensboro 208 11
10 Saint John’s (Minn.) 208 15
10 Sewanee 208 10
13 Guilford 203 9
14 Hope 187 14
15 Rhodes 176 13
16 Willamette 168 17
17 Wittenberg 102 19
18 Oglethorpe 101 16
19 Pacific Lutheran 92 23
20 Carnegie Mellon 89 25
21 North Carolina Wesleyan 75 21
22 Redlands 55 20
23 Southwestern (Texas) 50 22
24 Calvin 43 18
25 Rochester 32 NR

Dropped from ranking: Trinity (Conn.) (No. 24)

Others receiving votes: Trinity (Conn.), 24; Gustavus Adolphus, 18; California Lutheran, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 12; Berry, 10; Augsburg, 9; Birmingham Southern, 8; Kenyon, 8; Williams, 8; Chapman, 7; Piedmont, 7; RPI, 6; McDaniel, 4; Trinity (Texas), 4; Babson, 3; NYU, 3; Allegheny, 2; Webster, 1; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 1

