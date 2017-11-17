Texas-Tyler No. 1 again in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler has regained top billing in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll.
The Patriots garnered 12 of 15 first-place votes in the final poll of the fall after three wins in five events. Huntingdon dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the latest rankings but still got two first-place votes.
Emory, ranked fifth, earned the remaining first-place vote.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Texas-Tyler (12)
|369
|2
|2
|Huntingdon (2)
|360
|1
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan
|342
|3
|4
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|319
|6
|5
|Emory (1)
|315
|4
|6
|Methodist
|308
|5
|7
|Concordia (Texas)
|255
|7
|8
|Washington and Lee
|235
|12
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|228
|8
|10
|Greensboro
|208
|11
|10
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|208
|15
|10
|Sewanee
|208
|10
|13
|Guilford
|203
|9
|14
|Hope
|187
|14
|15
|Rhodes
|176
|13
|16
|Willamette
|168
|17
|17
|Wittenberg
|102
|19
|18
|Oglethorpe
|101
|16
|19
|Pacific Lutheran
|92
|23
|20
|Carnegie Mellon
|89
|25
|21
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|75
|21
|22
|Redlands
|55
|20
|23
|Southwestern (Texas)
|50
|22
|24
|Calvin
|43
|18
|25
|Rochester
|32
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Trinity (Conn.) (No. 24)
Others receiving votes: Trinity (Conn.), 24; Gustavus Adolphus, 18; California Lutheran, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 12; Berry, 10; Augsburg, 9; Birmingham Southern, 8; Kenyon, 8; Williams, 8; Chapman, 7; Piedmont, 7; RPI, 6; McDaniel, 4; Trinity (Texas), 4; Babson, 3; NYU, 3; Allegheny, 2; Webster, 1; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 1
