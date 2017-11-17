Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Texas Wesleyan remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Texas Wesleyan remained No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll after earning eight first-place votes.

Second-ranked Dalton State had two first-place votes. Rocky Mountain, ranked seventh, captured the remaining first-place vote.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Texas Wesleyan (8) 272 1
2 Dalton State (2) 258 2
3 Oklahoma City 254 3
4 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 224 4
5 Victoria 223 8
6 Coastal Georgia 214 10
7 Rocky Mountain (1) 205 12
8 Northwestern Ohio 186 6
9 Keiser 183 7
10 South Carolina-Beaufort 179 5
11 British Columbia 165 9
12 Wayland Baptist 164 11
13 William Woods 138 14
14 Corban 133 18
15 Taylor 124 13
16 Lewis-Clark State 102 21
17 Southeastern (Fla.) 91 NR
18 The Master’s University 84 NR
19 Cardinal Stritch 65 15
20 Columbia College 59 NR
21 Oregon Tech 44 20
22 William Carey 43 NR
23 Arizona Christian 26 17
23 Lawrence Tech 17 NR
25 William Penn 16 25

Dropped from ranking: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) (No. 19), Freed-Hardeman (No. 24), Lindsey Wilson (No. 23), Morningside (No. 22), Our Lady of the Lake (No. 16)

Others receiving votes: Morningside, 14; Point, 14; Marymount (Calif.), 13; Thomas, 12; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; Milligan, 8; Our Lady of the Lake, 7; Bellevue, 6; Grand View, 5; Missouri Valley, 5; William Jessup, 4; Mount Mercy, 3; Northwestern College (Iowa), 3; SCAD Savannah, 2; University of the Cumberlands, 1; Lindsey Wilson, 1

