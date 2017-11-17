Texas Wesleyan remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Texas Wesleyan remained No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll after earning eight first-place votes.
Second-ranked Dalton State had two first-place votes. Rocky Mountain, ranked seventh, captured the remaining first-place vote.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Texas Wesleyan (8)
|272
|1
|2
|Dalton State (2)
|258
|2
|3
|Oklahoma City
|254
|3
|4
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|224
|4
|5
|Victoria
|223
|8
|6
|Coastal Georgia
|214
|10
|7
|Rocky Mountain (1)
|205
|12
|8
|Northwestern Ohio
|186
|6
|9
|Keiser
|183
|7
|10
|South Carolina-Beaufort
|179
|5
|11
|British Columbia
|165
|9
|12
|Wayland Baptist
|164
|11
|13
|William Woods
|138
|14
|14
|Corban
|133
|18
|15
|Taylor
|124
|13
|16
|Lewis-Clark State
|102
|21
|17
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|91
|NR
|18
|The Master’s University
|84
|NR
|19
|Cardinal Stritch
|65
|15
|20
|Columbia College
|59
|NR
|21
|Oregon Tech
|44
|20
|22
|William Carey
|43
|NR
|23
|Arizona Christian
|26
|17
|23
|Lawrence Tech
|17
|NR
|25
|William Penn
|16
|25
Dropped from ranking: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) (No. 19), Freed-Hardeman (No. 24), Lindsey Wilson (No. 23), Morningside (No. 22), Our Lady of the Lake (No. 16)
Others receiving votes: Morningside, 14; Point, 14; Marymount (Calif.), 13; Thomas, 12; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; Milligan, 8; Our Lady of the Lake, 7; Bellevue, 6; Grand View, 5; Missouri Valley, 5; William Jessup, 4; Mount Mercy, 3; Northwestern College (Iowa), 3; SCAD Savannah, 2; University of the Cumberlands, 1; Lindsey Wilson, 1
