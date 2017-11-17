Texas Wesleyan remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

By: Kevin Casey | November 17, 2017 8:00 am

Texas Wesleyan remained No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll after earning eight first-place votes.

Second-ranked Dalton State had two first-place votes. Rocky Mountain, ranked seventh, captured the remaining first-place vote.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Texas Wesleyan (8) 272 1 2 Dalton State (2) 258 2 3 Oklahoma City 254 3 4 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 224 4 5 Victoria 223 8 6 Coastal Georgia 214 10 7 Rocky Mountain (1) 205 12 8 Northwestern Ohio 186 6 9 Keiser 183 7 10 South Carolina-Beaufort 179 5 11 British Columbia 165 9 12 Wayland Baptist 164 11 13 William Woods 138 14 14 Corban 133 18 15 Taylor 124 13 16 Lewis-Clark State 102 21 17 Southeastern (Fla.) 91 NR 18 The Master’s University 84 NR 19 Cardinal Stritch 65 15 20 Columbia College 59 NR 21 Oregon Tech 44 20 22 William Carey 43 NR 23 Arizona Christian 26 17 23 Lawrence Tech 17 NR 25 William Penn 16 25

Dropped from ranking: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) (No. 19), Freed-Hardeman (No. 24), Lindsey Wilson (No. 23), Morningside (No. 22), Our Lady of the Lake (No. 16)

Others receiving votes: Morningside, 14; Point, 14; Marymount (Calif.), 13; Thomas, 12; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; Milligan, 8; Our Lady of the Lake, 7; Bellevue, 6; Grand View, 5; Missouri Valley, 5; William Jessup, 4; Mount Mercy, 3; Northwestern College (Iowa), 3; SCAD Savannah, 2; University of the Cumberlands, 1; Lindsey Wilson, 1