VIDEO: European Tour players take on two-yard fairway in Dubai

European Tour Twitter continues to do its thing and do it well, introducing the two-yard fairway challenge Friday as part of the build-up to the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

The concept is pretty self-explanatory – Nicolas Colsaerts, Soren Kjeldsen, Richie Ramsay and Ross Fisher take turns hitting drives at a fairway that’s two-yards wide and placed in the middle of a road somewhere in the desert.

It’s entertaining to watch these guys take aim (with some bonus Protracer) and Fisher really shines. Total stripe show. He’s currently T-15 at 6 under through Round 2 in Dubai and Kjeldsen is T-6 at 7 under, so maybe this thing catches on as a warm-up drill.

Here’s the video:

The Two Yard Fairway 🛣️ pic.twitter.com/DjsW8oWv0z — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 17, 2017