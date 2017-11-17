West Florida unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is once again a unanimous No. 1, as the team earned all 18 first-place votes in the final fall Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll.

The Argonauts won three of four events in the fall with the other showing being a runner-up.

Florida Southern, the defending national champions, moved up a spot to No. 2. Newberry is now into the top five, jumping from No. 6 to a share of No. 5.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 West Florida (18) 450 1 2 Florida Southern 422 3 3 Lynn 403 2 4 Nova Southeastern 387 4 5 Florida Tech 332 5 5 Newberry 332 6 7 Limestone 300 9 8 Cal State-Monterey Bay 297 10 9 Saint Leo 265 11 10 Columbus State 241 8 11 Chico State 227 7 12 Barry 199 13 13 Lee 177 12 14 Texas A&M Commerce 172 14 15 Colorado-Colorado Springs 150 18 16 Simon Fraser 144 16 17 Lander 141 15 18 Rollins 114 NR 19 Carson-Newman 111 NR 19 Central Oklahoma 111 NR 21 Lincoln Memorial 94 NR 22 South Carolina-Aiken 80 21 23 Central Missouri 77 24 24 Arkansas Tech 71 19 25 Coker 59 NR

Dropped from ranking: California Baptist (No. 25), Cal State-San Marcos (No. 20), North Alabama (No. 22), Sonoma State (No. 17), St. Edward’s (No. 23)

Others receiving votes: North Alabama, 57; California Baptist, 45; Wayne State (Mich.), 35; Grand Valley State, 30; Valdosta State, 30; Missouri-St. Louis, 28; Cal State-San Marcos, 27; Sonoma State, 26; Mount Olive, 24; North Greenville, 22; Indianapolis, 18; St. Edward’s, 18; Saginaw Valley State, 16; West Texas A&M, 16; Colorado State-Pueblo, 12; Cal State-East Bay, 10; Clayton State, 9; Midwestern State, 8; Wingate, 8; North Georgia, 7; Young Harris, 7; Dixie State, 6; Barton, 4; Bellarmine, 4; Colorado Christian, 4; Delta State, 4; Erskine, 4; Ferris State, 4; McKendree, 3; Oklahoma Christian, 3; Flagler, 3; Harding, 1; Western Washington, 1