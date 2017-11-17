West Florida unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is once again a unanimous No. 1, as the team earned all 18 first-place votes in the final fall Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll.
The Argonauts won three of four events in the fall with the other showing being a runner-up.
Florida Southern, the defending national champions, moved up a spot to No. 2. Newberry is now into the top five, jumping from No. 6 to a share of No. 5.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|West Florida (18)
|450
|1
|2
|Florida Southern
|422
|3
|3
|Lynn
|403
|2
|4
|Nova Southeastern
|387
|4
|5
|Florida Tech
|332
|5
|5
|Newberry
|332
|6
|7
|Limestone
|300
|9
|8
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|297
|10
|9
|Saint Leo
|265
|11
|10
|Columbus State
|241
|8
|11
|Chico State
|227
|7
|12
|Barry
|199
|13
|13
|Lee
|177
|12
|14
|Texas A&M Commerce
|172
|14
|15
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|150
|18
|16
|Simon Fraser
|144
|16
|17
|Lander
|141
|15
|18
|Rollins
|114
|NR
|19
|Carson-Newman
|111
|NR
|19
|Central Oklahoma
|111
|NR
|21
|Lincoln Memorial
|94
|NR
|22
|South Carolina-Aiken
|80
|21
|23
|Central Missouri
|77
|24
|24
|Arkansas Tech
|71
|19
|25
|Coker
|59
|NR
Dropped from ranking: California Baptist (No. 25), Cal State-San Marcos (No. 20), North Alabama (No. 22), Sonoma State (No. 17), St. Edward’s (No. 23)
Others receiving votes: North Alabama, 57; California Baptist, 45; Wayne State (Mich.), 35; Grand Valley State, 30; Valdosta State, 30; Missouri-St. Louis, 28; Cal State-San Marcos, 27; Sonoma State, 26; Mount Olive, 24; North Greenville, 22; Indianapolis, 18; St. Edward’s, 18; Saginaw Valley State, 16; West Texas A&M, 16; Colorado State-Pueblo, 12; Cal State-East Bay, 10; Clayton State, 9; Midwestern State, 8; Wingate, 8; North Georgia, 7; Young Harris, 7; Dixie State, 6; Barton, 4; Bellarmine, 4; Colorado Christian, 4; Delta State, 4; Erskine, 4; Ferris State, 4; McKendree, 3; Oklahoma Christian, 3; Flagler, 3; Harding, 1; Western Washington, 1
