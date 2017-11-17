Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Men

West Florida unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is once again a unanimous No. 1, as the team earned all 18 first-place votes in the final fall Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll.

The Argonauts won three of four events in the fall with the other showing being a runner-up.

Florida Southern, the defending national champions, moved up a spot to No. 2. Newberry is now into the top five, jumping from No. 6 to a share of No. 5.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Feb. 16. Here’s a full look at the Nov. 17 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 West Florida (18) 450 1
2 Florida Southern 422 3
3 Lynn 403 2
4 Nova Southeastern 387 4
5 Florida Tech 332 5
5 Newberry 332 6
7 Limestone 300 9
8 Cal State-Monterey Bay 297 10
9 Saint Leo 265 11
10 Columbus State 241 8
11 Chico State 227 7
12 Barry 199 13
13 Lee 177 12
14 Texas A&M Commerce 172 14
15 Colorado-Colorado Springs 150 18
16 Simon Fraser 144 16
17 Lander 141 15
18 Rollins 114 NR
19 Carson-Newman 111 NR
19 Central Oklahoma 111 NR
21 Lincoln Memorial 94 NR
22 South Carolina-Aiken 80 21
23 Central Missouri 77 24
24 Arkansas Tech 71 19
25 Coker 59 NR

Dropped from ranking: California Baptist (No. 25), Cal State-San Marcos (No. 20), North Alabama (No. 22), Sonoma State (No. 17), St. Edward’s (No. 23)

Others receiving votes: North Alabama, 57; California Baptist, 45; Wayne State (Mich.), 35; Grand Valley State, 30; Valdosta State, 30; Missouri-St. Louis, 28; Cal State-San Marcos, 27; Sonoma State, 26; Mount Olive, 24; North Greenville, 22; Indianapolis, 18; St. Edward’s, 18; Saginaw Valley State, 16; West Texas A&M, 16; Colorado State-Pueblo, 12; Cal State-East Bay, 10; Clayton State, 9; Midwestern State, 8; Wingate, 8; North Georgia, 7; Young Harris, 7; Dixie State, 6; Barton, 4; Bellarmine, 4; Colorado Christian, 4; Delta State, 4; Erskine, 4; Ferris State, 4; McKendree, 3; Oklahoma Christian, 3; Flagler, 3; Harding, 1; Western Washington, 1

