Live blog: 2017 RSM Classic, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule makes its fall finale this week at The RSM Classic, as the field is set to take on the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

UPDATE NO. 3 (1:51 p.m. ET): Austin Cook is making golf look too easy. Birdies at Nos. 1, 2 and 7 have him 17 under. He owns a three-shot lead at the moment. Wow.

UPDATE NO. 2 (12:06 p.m. ET): Austin Cook birdies No. 1 to move to 15 under. He now has a two-shot lead.

UPDATE NO. 1 (11:50 a.m. ET): J.J. Spaun is 5 under through eight on the round and has moved to 10 under overall. He’s four back, as Austin Cook has just teed off.

