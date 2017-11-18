Webb Simpson WDs from RSM to be with dad 'living his last days'

Webb Simpson was having a fine week on the golf course at Sea Island Golf Club, but he left the action Saturday to attend to a serious matter off it.

Simpson withdrew Saturday prior to his third round at the RSM Classic despite being in contention after opening 67-68. But as he would clarify on Twitter, Simpson did so with good reason.

The 32-year-old took to social media to explain that he had withdrawn in order to be with his ailing father, Evander Samuel “Sam” Simpson II. The four-time PGA Tour winner indicated that the situation was urgent, noting that his dad is “living his last days.”

Thanks to @Love3d for being such a great tourney host. I WD due to my Dad being sick and living his last days. Thanks for all the support. — Webb Simpson (@webbsimpson1) November 18, 2017

It’s a tough situation for Webb, who has never held back his admiration for his dad in the past.

As PGATour.com noted, the golfer (who is one of Sam Simpson’s six sons) has held his dad in the highest regard.

“My dad is probably the kindest man I know. He’s always been the guy who knew everyone, everyone knew him, everyone wanted to be around him,” Simpson said in a 2015 interview with David Feherty. “But he was highly competitive. He loved sports. He coached my sisters in basketball and coached me in basketball growing up. He taught me the game. He’s always been one of those dads who loved to be active with their kids.”

It was actually Sam who introduced Webb to golf, if inadvertently. Webb would follow his father to the course on family vacations in North Carolina. Dad would eventually caddie for the budding golfer in amateur events.

There’s of course no doubt Simpson made the right call to be with his dad, and Tony Finau put the attitude toward this news best.