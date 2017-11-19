Brian Gay makes walk-off hole-out eagle to earn self nearly $150K extra

Brian Gay didn’t come away with the victory at the RSM Classic, but he couldn’t have posted a better finish at the 72nd hole.

The four-time PGA Tour winner sat at 14 under as he looked over his approach Sunday at No. 18 at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course. He was hoping for a flourish to close out a strong week.

How does a walk-off eagle sound? Yep, he did just that.

The 45-year-old has earned plenty of dough on the PGA Tour, but you can never have enough. In that regard as well, this walk-off was quite kind.

Being 14 under at the time, Gay was in position to finish in a five-way tie for third. But after holing out to move to 16 under, he captured solo third. What’s the difference?

Gay earned $421,600 for placing solo third. A five-way tie for third would’ve gotten him $279,620 – as in $141,980 less.

So that finishing eagle wasn’t only epic, it was also a serious money-maker.

Earning an extra $140K for finishing your Sunday strong? Must be nice…