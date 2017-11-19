A world golf tour? European Tour CEO doesn't rule it out

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Keith Pelley is in no hurry to be part of a world tour, the European chief executive announced Sunday.

“Right now it’s not our No. 1 priority,” Pelley said.

“I’ve been in the role two years. Jay Monahan (PGA Tour commissioner) has been in the role one year. I don’t know if it is a high priority for him. It hasn’t been a high priority for me.”

However, the Canadian hasn’t ruled out the idea.

“Does it make sense to look at it at some point down the road? Perhaps. If, in fact, it is something that all our players want us to investigate, we would have a fiduciary responsibility to look at it. Would we have conversations with all the other tours? Absolutely. Sure. If it is the best way to grow the game of golf globally and it works for us as a members’ organization.”

Pelley revelled in the success of the Rolex Series, which he launched for the 2017 season. He said the eight-tournament circuit with minimum prize funds of $7 million has been a “gargantuan success.”

Expect the Rolex family to grow, but Pelley is in no hurry to take it to his target of 10.

“The original concept was for us to have 10 Rolex Series events. Next year you’ll see there’s eight. I’m comfortable that number will increase in 2019.

“Ten would be the ultimate, but I’d rather have eight good events, eight great events, than 10 events just for the sake of having 10 events. 10 would be our goal, but I’m comfortable with eight solid events, as long as they are positioned throughout the year properly.”

Pelley also revealed he is still ready to help the troubled Ladies European Tour. The European Tour and LPGA boss Mike Whan met with the LET two months ago to offer support. The offer still stands.

“We really want the LET to flourish,” Pelley said. “They have decided at this particular time to try to rebuild the LET on their own. But we have said to them, we are here whenever you need us. If you want us to get more involved, if you want us to become more financially involved, we are here.”