VIDEO: Lexi Thompson shockingly misses 2-foot putt to lose LPGA finale, POY race

In a season marked by so much success but also heartbreak, Sunday’s finish was an appropriate mixed-feelings ending for Lexi Thompson.

The 22-year-old captured the season-long Race to the CME Globe for a $1 million bonus and the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average for this LPGA season with a strong T-2 showing at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

The performance was her eighth top-two finish in a remarkable awarding-winning campaign.

But it was also her sixth runner-up in 2017, and she agonizingly missed out on sweeping all the awards.

Thompson came to the final hole Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club with a one-shot lead at 15 under and left herself a two-foot par putt to get herself in the clubhouse one ahead of everyone at that number.

Essentially, Thompson had a near tap-in, and if it dropped, Ariya Jutanugarn would need a birdie at the last just to force a playoff.

If Jutanugarn couldn’t, that would mean Thompson would win the event and the Player of the Year race thanks to the 30 points given to the player there for a victory in the season finale. Obviously, Thompson would’ve captured the Race to CME and Vare Trophy in this instance, too.

With all that on the line, Thompson instead appeared to lose her nerve with a shocking miss. Here’s the footage:

this is the missed putt by Lexi Thompson that has anyone watching stunned.

It barely hit the hole! Unbelievable.

Yeah, this was pretty surprising.

I haven't been this stunned since the ANA.

Here’s a photo look at just how short a putt that miss was.

To make matters crueler for Thompson, she couldn’t even redeem herself in a playoff, as Jutanugarn would birdie the 18th to win by one and relegate Thompson to the T-2 finish that prevented her from capturing Player of the Year honors (which Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu ended up sharing).

Ariya converts to win the CME. The season ends as it started – with a Lexi heartbreak.

This putt is actually longer than the one that cost her a four-shot penalty and the title at the ANA Inspiration, which we assumed would be Thompson’s quota for heartbreak this year.

She also experienced some difficult developments off the course in 2017, as Thompson’s mother battled cancer and her grandmother passed away – prompting the 22-year-old to temporarily step away from social media. (The good news is that Thompson’s mother was recently given the all-clear sign on her cancer.)

So there was no shortage of trials before Sunday’s events, but add this one to the list. Sunday’s putt actually somewhat reminds us of the 1-footer that In-Kyung Kim missed to lose the 2012 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now ANA Inspiration), an excruciating gaffe that Kim has since moved past in winning this year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Thompson has proven her mental toughness to get past this moment – after all, she has won twice already since the ANA debacle – and this is still a nice prize to get after missing that putt Sunday.

"It's one very special week." – Lexi, winner of the CME $1M bonus and Vare Trophy. She leaves with one HOF point.

It’ll be interesting to see how 2018 pans out for Thompson. Maybe she’ll want less on-course drama, but at the same time the drama came about because she was in contention a lot.

For now, it’s a bizarre end to a 2017 that we imagine Thompson will simultaneously like to look back on fondly and move forward from quickly.