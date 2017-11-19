Michelle Wie thanks caddie for putting up with 'hormonal mood swings'

Michelle Wie ended 2017 with blonde locks, a T6 finish in the CME Group Tour Championship, and a long list of “thank yous” on her Instagram page Sunday.

She began with a “huge thank you” to caddie Matthew Galloway.

He earned kudos for for putting up with “me and all my hormonal mood swings every day on the course,” Wie wrote.

Above and beyond the call, for sure.

Wie then thanked her “amazing swing coach” David Leadbetter, her various sponsors and “last but not least, THANK YOU to all my fans and supporters out there. You guys make me feel so loved ❤️ Looking forward to this offseason and already super excited for the 2018 season!!”

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not the blonde hair style survives into the new year.

It was inspired during her time of bed rest following an emergency appendectomy in August.

“Around day three of cabin fever. I was just really bored,” she said. “I just told would my mom to grab the kitchen scissors and just to cut all my hair off. I kind of went crazy after being in bed for that long.”