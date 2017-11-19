Live blog: 2017 RSM Classic, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule makes its fall finale this week at The RSM Classic, as the field takes on the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Golf Channel, 1:30-4:30 p.m. PGA TOUR RADIO: 12-5 p.m.

12-5 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

RSM Classic Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:38 p.m. ET): The final round is underway!

Austin Cook has three pars and a bogey so far and has a two-shot lead at 17 under. Can he be caught? We’ll find out…

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js