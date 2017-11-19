Rookie Austin Cook closes out 1st PGA Tour win at RSM Classic

Here is a recap of the final round of the RSM Classic at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in St Simons Island, Ga.:

WINNER: Austin Cook earns his first PGA Tour in in just his 14th start on the circuit.

The PGA Tour rookie looked nothing like one all week, as Cook took the lead through 36 holes and never relented from there. Cook posted a second-round 62 at Seaside to move into a one-shot lead and didn’t make his first bogey until the 51st hole of the tournament.

Cook only made two bogeys over the final 36 holes, closing 66-67 to play the weekend in 7 under and finish four ahead at 21 under overall.

He closed it out for good by burying a 14-footer for birdie at the 71st hole to move his lead to three. He then put a cherry on top with another 14-footer for birdie at the last.

The poise should not be surprising for the 26-year-old despite his inexperience, as he made it through a number of Monday qualifiers for PGA Tour events a couple of years ago. Now, he’s a PGA Tour winner.

JUST MISSED: J.J. Spaun nearly holes out for eagle at 18 but settles for birdie to finish second at 17 under. Brian Gay does hole out for eagle to close in solo third at 16 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: What a magical finish, Mr. Gay.

QUOTABLE: To come…

SHORT SHOTS: To come….

UP NEXT: The Tour will now take a break, with the next event being the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Jan. 4-7. The Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event that marks Tiger Woods’ return, will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 3.