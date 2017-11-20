Country music star Jake Owen given sponsor invite to Web.com Tour event

The Web.com Tour saw a celebrity make some major noise while competing in one of its events this season. Now, another one will get a chance in 2018.

Country music star Jake Owen has accepted a sponsor exemption to play in the circuit’s 2018 Nashville Golf Open, the Web.com Tour announced Monday.

The 36-year-old has long shown his fondness for golf, having been Jordan Spieth’s celebrity partner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and competing in the Diamond Resorts Invitational celebrity golf event (he even sang a duet with John Daly at that tournament).

Owen was also a pro-am partner of Davis Love III just this past week at the RSM Classic, and he once harbored ambitions of trying to make the Florida State golf team before an injured shoulder halted that dream.

So the man with the musical talent has some golfing chops, and he’s excited to have an opportunity to put them to use against some of the best.

“I am truly honored to have this opportunity to play golf with guys whose work ethic I admire so much, like my buddy Brandt Snedeker,” Owen said in a release. “I know how hard everyone works to get to play in these (Web.com Tour) tournaments. I’m really grateful, and I can’t wait for this week in May 2018 to get here.”

The event will take place May 24-27 and benefits Snedeker’s charitable foundation.

Owen, who is set to compete as an amateur, will be attempting to follow the act of NBA star Steph Curry, who stunned with a pair of 74s in his Web.com Tour appearance this summer at the Ellie Mae Classic.

His golfing credentials run deeper than Curry’s, but Owen may actually enter at a worse handicap, as the Golden State Warrior guard was around a 2 when his Ellie Mae commitment was announced and Owen sported a 3 at the AT&T Pro-Am earlier this year.

It’ll be tough for Owen to match Curry’s exploits, but at least there’s a high bar for him to reach for when he tees it up in May.