Oct. 16, 2017

Golfweek Digital Edition

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT

TMOF: Playing better, Bradley seeks a major breakthrough

> BY THE NUMBERS

Shot tracking systems are churning out valuable data (Dusek)

> PERSPECTIVE | POINT-COUNTERPOINT

Backstopping Buzz – Are players breaking the intent of the pro game by leaving balls near the hole while others play?

SHACKELFORD: Time is now to put a halt to backstopping

ROMINE: Rushing to judgment about intent is irresponsible

> AROUND THE TOUR

PGA: Perez hangs loose and reaps CIMB Classic crown (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Maria Torres looks to become first full-time Puerto Rican on tour (Nichols)

LPGA: The other Ko steals the show with first career win at Hana Bank (Nichols)

EUROPEAN: Hatton goes back to back (Tait)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Montgomerie adds another title to the resume

COLLEGE: Will power allows Sam Houston State player to remain on course with broken foot (Romine)

JUNIORS: After first AJGA victory, 15-year-old Canon Claycomb is just getting started (Romine)

The Golf Life

Topgolf stays redhot, introducing Toptracer tech at its new Orlando location (Kaufmann)

European Perspective

TAIT: Euro Tour shouldn’t wait until June to reintroduce shot clock

Power Rankings

PGA Tour

1: Justin Thomas

2: Jordan Spieth

3: Dustin Johnson

LPGA

1: In-Kyung Kim

European Tour

1: Sergio Garcia

Scoreboard

PGA Tour

European Tour

PGA Tour Champions

LPGA

Other pro tour results

College men results

College women results

Junior

Ping Invitational (AJGA): Boys | Girls

Media

The announcer’s curse: Sometimes the TV crew is left to clean up Pat Perez’s verbal mess (Kaufmann)

The 19th Hole

BABINEAU: David Lipsky takes the road less traveled

