Oct. 16, 2017

Golfweek Digital Edition
> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT
TMOF: Playing better, Bradley seeks a major breakthrough
(horizontal up/down type image in here?)
> BY THE NUMBERS
Shot tracking systems are churning out valuable data (Dusek)
> PERSPECTIVE | POINT-COUNTERPOINT
Backstopping Buzz – Are players breaking the intent of the pro game by leaving balls near the hole while others play?
SHACKELFORD: Time is now to put a halt to backstopping
ROMINE: Rushing to judgment about intent is irresponsible
AD
> AROUND THE TOUR
PGA: Perez hangs loose and reaps CIMB Classic crown (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Maria Torres looks to become first full-time Puerto Rican on tour (Nichols)
LPGA: The other Ko steals the show with first career win at Hana Bank (Nichols)
EUROPEAN: Hatton goes back to back (Tait)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Montgomerie adds another title to the resume
COLLEGE: Will power allows Sam Houston State player to remain on course with broken foot (Romine)
JUNIORS: After first AJGA victory, 15-year-old Canon Claycomb is just getting started (Romine)
AD
The Golf Life
Topgolf stays redhot, introducing Toptracer tech at its new Orlando location (Kaufmann)
AD
European Perspective
TAIT: Euro Tour shouldn’t wait until June to reintroduce shot clock
Power Rankings
PGA Tour
1: Justin Thomas
2: Jordan Spieth
3: Dustin Johnson
4-7: Click here
LPGA
1: In-Kyung Kim
2-10: Click here
European Tour
1: Sergio Garcia
2-10: Click here
AD
Scoreboard
PGA Tour
European Tour
PGA Tour Champions
LPGA
Other pro tour results
- Japan Open (Japan Tour)
- Halnan Open (Challenge Tour)
- 64 Alberto de Brasil (Pga Tour Latinamerico)
- Combblphar Players Championship (Asian Development Tour)
- Vodacom Origins of Golf (Sunshine Tour)
College men results
- FAMC Intercollegiate
- Allster Mackenzie Invitational
- Bayou City Collegiate
- Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate
- Bank of Tennessee at Blackthorn
- Windon Memorial
College women results
- Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite
- Pinehurst Challenge
- Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational
- Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invite
Junior
AD
Media
The announcer’s curse: Sometimes the TV crew is left to clean up Pat Perez’s verbal mess (Kaufmann)
The 19th Hole
BABINEAU: David Lipsky takes the road less traveled
AD
MORE: This week’s schedule | Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments