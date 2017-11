Keegan Bradley is now a father.

The 31-year-old Bradley and his wife, Jillian, welcomed their first child, son Logan James, last week. And to no one’s surprise, Bradley posted to Instagram a photo of baby Logan in Patriots gear.

Also, it appears Bradley is a fan of Wolverine, the superhero from the Marvel comics with the nickname Logan and birth name of James.

Logan James Bradley 11/13/17 He’s changed @jillian_bradley and my life forever. We couldn’t be happier #gopats #dab A post shared by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Logan James Bradley born 11.13.17, 8 lbs 8 ounces, 22 inches. Craziest week of our lives! We couldn't be more in love with this little man, he has stolen our hearts. 💙 A post shared by Jillian Bradley (@jillian_bradley) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:11am PST

