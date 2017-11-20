Signing Day 2018 recap: Top signings, classes and more

Another year, another batch of junior golfers finalizing where they will play college golf.

Top-ranked Noah Goodwin of Corinth, Texas, highlighted the Class of 2018 in boys golf. Goodwin signed with SMU, will enroll this spring and be eligible to compete for the Mustangs right away.

Nos. 2-4 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Boys Rankings also signed letters of intent: Aden Ye with Florida, Sean Maruyama with UCLA and Trent Phillips with Georgia.

Gina Kim of Chapel Hill, N.C., was the top-ranked girl to sign. Ranked sixth overall by Golfweek, Kim solidified her commitment to Duke during the early signing period, which ran Nov. 8-15. However, the highest-ranked girl overall to sign was Sweden’s Frida Kinhult, the 14th-ranked women’s amateur golfer in the world who signed with Florida State.

Jennifer Chang of Cary, N.C., ranked ninth overall by Golfweek, signed with USC along with New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey and Australia’s Gabriela Ruffels; all three will enroll this spring for the Trojans.

Here is a deeper look at the Class of 2018 signings:

• • •

Boys

Top 25 signings

Listed in order by class rank, according to Golfweek/Sagarin rankings (overall rank in parentheses):

Player Hometown College 1. (1) Noah Goodwin Corinth, Texas SMU 2. (2) Aden Ye Lake Mary, Fla. Florida 3. (3) Sean Maruyama Encino, Calif. UCLA 4. (4) Trent Phillips Inman, S.C. Georgia 5. (7) Joe Highsmith Lakewood, Wash. Pepperdine 6. (8) Garrett Barber Stuart, Fla. LSU 7. (9) Ben Wong The Woodlands, Texas SMU 8. (12) Logan McAllister Oklahoma City Oklahoma 9. (13) Eugene Hong Sanford, Fla. Florida 10. (15) Ryan Burnett Lafayette, Calif. North Carolina 11. (16) Cole Hammer Houston, Texas Texas 12. (19) Michael Sanders Davidson, N.C. LSU 13. (20) Reid Davenport Austin, Texas Vanderbilt 14. (24) Parker Coody Plano, Texas Texas 15. (25) Ryan Hall Knoxville, Tenn. South Carolina 16. (27) Prescott Butler Old Westbury, N.Y. Alabama 17. (28) Jacob Bridgeman Inman, S.C. Clemson 18. (29) Jansen Smith San Angelo, Texas Texas Tech 19. (31) Charlie Reiter Palm Desert, Calif. USC 20. (32) Cameron Sisk El Cajon, Calif. Arizona State 21. (33) Julian Perico Lima, Peru Arkansas 22. (36) Sam Choi Anaheim, Calif. New Mexico 23. (41) Derek Hitchner Minneapolis Pepperdine 24. (44) Noah Gillard Greenwood, Ind. Illinois 25. (46) Cullan Brown Eddyville, Ky. Kentucky

• • •

Five other notable signings

Players who are unranked by Golfweek but who are ranked highly in the World Amateur Golf Ranking:

Fred Lee, Churchlands, Australia (Stanford)

Markus Braadlie, Bekkestua, Norway (Texas Tech)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Nivaa, Denmark (Oklahoma State)

Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. (Alabama)

Tom Parker, Christchurch, New Zealand (Oregon)

• • •

Top classes

SMU Florida Stanford Texas LSU UCLA Alabama Texas Tech Pepperdine Vanderbilt

• • •

Girls

Top 25 signings

Listed in order by class rank, according to Golfweek/Sagarin rankings (overall rank in parentheses):

Player Hometown College 1. (6) Gina Kim Chapel Hill, N.C. Duke 2. (9) Jennifer Chang Cary, N.C. USC 3. (12) Haylin Harris Carmel, Ind. Michigan State 4. (13) Calista Reyes San Diego Stanford 5. (21) Hailee Cooper Montgomery, Texas Texas 6. (22) Gurleen Kaur Houston Baylor 7. (30) Ivy Shepherd Peachtree City, Ga. Clemson 8. (41) Kelly Sim Edgewater, N.J. Northwestern 9. (45) Jennifer Zhou Longwood, Fla. North Carolina 10. (49) Brooke Sansom Pike Road, Ala. Auburn 11. (54) Jenny Kim Heathrow, Fla. Florida 12. (55) Libby Winans Richardson, Texas Oklahoma 13. (60) Crystal Wang Diamond Bar, Calif. Illinois 14. (70) Haeley Wotnosky Wake Forest, N.C. Virginia 15. (72) Trussy Li Diamond Bar, Calif. Denver 16. (74) Emily Hawkins Lexington, N.C. Campbell 17. (76) Anna Dong Bellflower, Calif. Texas Tech 18. (79) Annie Kim Seoul, South Korea Vanderbilt 19. (84) Kathrine Chan Richmond, B.C. Pepperdine 20. (85) Isabella Cardenas Aventura, Fla. Tulane 21. (90) Amelia McKee Spring, Texas Baylor 22. (92) Auston Kim St. Augustine, Fla. Vanderbilt 23. (98) Hannah Levi D’Iberville, Miss. Mississippi State 24. (101) Ami Gianchandani Watchung, N.J. Yale 25. (105) Kaitlyn Lees Bryn Mawr, Pa. Dartmouth

• • •

Five other notable signings

Players who are unranked by Golfweek but who are ranked highly in the World Amateur Golf Ranking:

Frida Kinhult, Fiskebackskil, Sweden (Florida State)

Sara Kouskova, Prague, Czech Republic (Texas)

Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England (UCLA)

Alessandra Fanali, Fiuggi, Italy (Arizona State)

Harmie Constantino, Taguig, Phillipines (Georgia)

• • •

Top classes