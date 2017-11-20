Signing Day 2018 recap: Top signings, classes and more

Another year, another batch of junior golfers finalizing where they will play college golf.
Top-ranked Noah Goodwin of Corinth, Texas, highlighted the Class of 2018 in boys golf. Goodwin signed with SMU, will enroll this spring and be eligible to compete for the Mustangs right away.
Nos. 2-4 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Boys Rankings also signed letters of intent: Aden Ye with Florida, Sean Maruyama with UCLA and Trent Phillips with Georgia.
Gina Kim of Chapel Hill, N.C., was the top-ranked girl to sign. Ranked sixth overall by Golfweek, Kim solidified her commitment to Duke during the early signing period, which ran Nov. 8-15. However, the highest-ranked girl overall to sign was Sweden’s Frida Kinhult, the 14th-ranked women’s amateur golfer in the world who signed with Florida State.
Jennifer Chang of Cary, N.C., ranked ninth overall by Golfweek, signed with USC along with New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey and Australia’s Gabriela Ruffels; all three will enroll this spring for the Trojans.
Here is a deeper look at the Class of 2018 signings:
• • •
Boys
Top 25 signings
Listed in order by class rank, according to Golfweek/Sagarin rankings (overall rank in parentheses):
|Player
|Hometown
|College
|1. (1) Noah Goodwin
|Corinth, Texas
|SMU
|2. (2) Aden Ye
|Lake Mary, Fla.
|Florida
|3. (3) Sean Maruyama
|Encino, Calif.
|UCLA
|4. (4) Trent Phillips
|Inman, S.C.
|Georgia
|5. (7) Joe Highsmith
|Lakewood, Wash.
|Pepperdine
|6. (8) Garrett Barber
|Stuart, Fla.
|LSU
|7. (9) Ben Wong
|The Woodlands, Texas
|SMU
|8. (12) Logan McAllister
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|9. (13) Eugene Hong
|Sanford, Fla.
|Florida
|10. (15) Ryan Burnett
|Lafayette, Calif.
|North Carolina
|11. (16) Cole Hammer
|Houston, Texas
|Texas
|12. (19) Michael Sanders
|Davidson, N.C.
|LSU
|13. (20) Reid Davenport
|Austin, Texas
|Vanderbilt
|14. (24) Parker Coody
|Plano, Texas
|Texas
|15. (25) Ryan Hall
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|South Carolina
|16. (27) Prescott Butler
|Old Westbury, N.Y.
|Alabama
|17. (28) Jacob Bridgeman
|Inman, S.C.
|Clemson
|18. (29) Jansen Smith
|San Angelo, Texas
|Texas Tech
|19. (31) Charlie Reiter
|Palm Desert, Calif.
|USC
|20. (32) Cameron Sisk
|El Cajon, Calif.
|Arizona State
|21. (33) Julian Perico
|Lima, Peru
|Arkansas
|22. (36) Sam Choi
|Anaheim, Calif.
|New Mexico
|23. (41) Derek Hitchner
|Minneapolis
|Pepperdine
|24. (44) Noah Gillard
|Greenwood, Ind.
|Illinois
|25. (46) Cullan Brown
|Eddyville, Ky.
|Kentucky
• • •
Five other notable signings
Players who are unranked by Golfweek but who are ranked highly in the World Amateur Golf Ranking:
- Fred Lee, Churchlands, Australia (Stanford)
- Markus Braadlie, Bekkestua, Norway (Texas Tech)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Nivaa, Denmark (Oklahoma State)
- Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. (Alabama)
- Tom Parker, Christchurch, New Zealand (Oregon)
• • •
Top classes
- SMU
- Florida
- Stanford
- Texas
- LSU
- UCLA
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Pepperdine
- Vanderbilt
• • •
Girls
Top 25 signings
Listed in order by class rank, according to Golfweek/Sagarin rankings (overall rank in parentheses):
|Player
|Hometown
|College
|1. (6) Gina Kim
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|Duke
|2. (9) Jennifer Chang
|Cary, N.C.
|USC
|3. (12) Haylin Harris
|Carmel, Ind.
|Michigan State
|4. (13) Calista Reyes
|San Diego
|Stanford
|5. (21) Hailee Cooper
|Montgomery, Texas
|Texas
|6. (22) Gurleen Kaur
|Houston
|Baylor
|7. (30) Ivy Shepherd
|Peachtree City, Ga.
|Clemson
|8. (41) Kelly Sim
|Edgewater, N.J.
|Northwestern
|9. (45) Jennifer Zhou
|Longwood, Fla.
|North Carolina
|10. (49) Brooke Sansom
|Pike Road, Ala.
|Auburn
|11. (54) Jenny Kim
|Heathrow, Fla.
|Florida
|12. (55) Libby Winans
|Richardson, Texas
|Oklahoma
|13. (60) Crystal Wang
|Diamond Bar, Calif.
|Illinois
|14. (70) Haeley Wotnosky
|Wake Forest, N.C.
|Virginia
|15. (72) Trussy Li
|Diamond Bar, Calif.
|Denver
|16. (74) Emily Hawkins
|Lexington, N.C.
|Campbell
|17. (76) Anna Dong
|Bellflower, Calif.
|Texas Tech
|18. (79) Annie Kim
|Seoul, South Korea
|Vanderbilt
|19. (84) Kathrine Chan
|Richmond, B.C.
|Pepperdine
|20. (85) Isabella Cardenas
|Aventura, Fla.
|Tulane
|21. (90) Amelia McKee
|Spring, Texas
|Baylor
|22. (92) Auston Kim
|St. Augustine, Fla.
|Vanderbilt
|23. (98) Hannah Levi
|D’Iberville, Miss.
|Mississippi State
|24. (101) Ami Gianchandani
|Watchung, N.J.
|Yale
|25. (105) Kaitlyn Lees
|Bryn Mawr, Pa.
|Dartmouth
• • •
Five other notable signings
Players who are unranked by Golfweek but who are ranked highly in the World Amateur Golf Ranking:
- Frida Kinhult, Fiskebackskil, Sweden (Florida State)
- Sara Kouskova, Prague, Czech Republic (Texas)
- Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England (UCLA)
- Alessandra Fanali, Fiuggi, Italy (Arizona State)
- Harmie Constantino, Taguig, Phillipines (Georgia)
• • •
Top classes
- USC
- Arizona State
- Texas
- Stanford
- South Carolina
- Florida State
- Duke
- Alabama
- UCLA
- Baylor
