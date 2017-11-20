Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Signing Day 2018 recap: Top signings, classes and more

Another year, another batch of junior golfers finalizing where they will play college golf.

Top-ranked Noah Goodwin of Corinth, Texas, highlighted the Class of 2018 in boys golf. Goodwin signed with SMU, will enroll this spring and be eligible to compete for the Mustangs right away.

Nos. 2-4 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Boys Rankings also signed letters of intent: Aden Ye with Florida, Sean Maruyama with UCLA and Trent Phillips with Georgia.

Gina Kim of Chapel Hill, N.C., was the top-ranked girl to sign. Ranked sixth overall by Golfweek, Kim solidified her commitment to Duke during the early signing period, which ran Nov. 8-15. However, the highest-ranked girl overall to sign was Sweden’s Frida Kinhult, the 14th-ranked women’s amateur golfer in the world who signed with Florida State.

Jennifer Chang of Cary, N.C., ranked ninth overall by Golfweek, signed with USC along with New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey and Australia’s Gabriela Ruffels; all three will enroll this spring for the Trojans.

Here is a deeper look at the Class of 2018 signings:

• • •

Noah Goodwin signs with SMU.

Boys

Top 25 signings

Listed in order by class rank, according to Golfweek/Sagarin rankings (overall rank in parentheses):

Player Hometown College
1. (1) Noah Goodwin Corinth, Texas SMU
2. (2) Aden Ye Lake Mary, Fla. Florida
3. (3) Sean Maruyama Encino, Calif. UCLA
4. (4) Trent Phillips Inman, S.C. Georgia
5. (7) Joe Highsmith Lakewood, Wash. Pepperdine
6. (8) Garrett Barber Stuart, Fla. LSU
7. (9) Ben Wong The Woodlands, Texas SMU
8. (12) Logan McAllister Oklahoma City Oklahoma
9. (13) Eugene Hong Sanford, Fla. Florida
10. (15) Ryan Burnett Lafayette, Calif. North Carolina
11. (16) Cole Hammer Houston, Texas Texas
12. (19) Michael Sanders Davidson, N.C. LSU
13. (20) Reid Davenport Austin, Texas Vanderbilt
14. (24) Parker Coody Plano, Texas Texas
15. (25) Ryan Hall Knoxville, Tenn. South Carolina
16. (27) Prescott Butler Old Westbury, N.Y. Alabama
17. (28) Jacob Bridgeman Inman, S.C. Clemson
18. (29) Jansen Smith San Angelo, Texas Texas Tech
19. (31) Charlie Reiter Palm Desert, Calif. USC
20. (32) Cameron Sisk El Cajon, Calif. Arizona State
21. (33) Julian Perico Lima, Peru Arkansas
22. (36) Sam Choi Anaheim, Calif. New Mexico
23. (41) Derek Hitchner Minneapolis Pepperdine
24. (44) Noah Gillard Greenwood, Ind. Illinois
25. (46) Cullan Brown Eddyville, Ky. Kentucky

• • •

Five other notable signings

Players who are unranked by Golfweek but who are ranked highly in the World Amateur Golf Ranking:

  • Fred Lee, Churchlands, Australia (Stanford)
  • Markus Braadlie, Bekkestua, Norway (Texas Tech)
  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Nivaa, Denmark (Oklahoma State)
  • Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. (Alabama)
  • Tom Parker, Christchurch, New Zealand (Oregon)

• • •

Top classes

  1. SMU
  2. Florida
  3. Stanford
  4. Texas
  5. LSU
  6. UCLA
  7. Alabama
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Pepperdine
  10. Vanderbilt

• • •

Jennifer Chang signs with USC.

Girls

Top 25 signings

Listed in order by class rank, according to Golfweek/Sagarin rankings (overall rank in parentheses):

Player Hometown College
1. (6) Gina Kim Chapel Hill, N.C. Duke
2. (9) Jennifer Chang Cary, N.C. USC
3. (12) Haylin Harris Carmel, Ind. Michigan State
4. (13) Calista Reyes San Diego Stanford
5. (21) Hailee Cooper Montgomery, Texas Texas
6. (22) Gurleen Kaur Houston Baylor
7. (30) Ivy Shepherd Peachtree City, Ga. Clemson
8. (41) Kelly Sim Edgewater, N.J. Northwestern
9. (45) Jennifer Zhou Longwood, Fla. North Carolina
10. (49) Brooke Sansom Pike Road, Ala. Auburn
11. (54) Jenny Kim Heathrow, Fla. Florida
12. (55) Libby Winans Richardson, Texas Oklahoma
13. (60) Crystal Wang Diamond Bar, Calif. Illinois
14. (70) Haeley Wotnosky  Wake Forest, N.C. Virginia
15. (72) Trussy Li Diamond Bar, Calif. Denver
16. (74) Emily Hawkins Lexington, N.C. Campbell
17. (76) Anna Dong Bellflower, Calif. Texas Tech
18. (79) Annie Kim Seoul, South Korea Vanderbilt
19. (84) Kathrine Chan Richmond, B.C. Pepperdine
20. (85) Isabella Cardenas Aventura, Fla. Tulane
21. (90) Amelia McKee Spring, Texas Baylor
22. (92) Auston Kim St. Augustine, Fla. Vanderbilt
23. (98) Hannah Levi D’Iberville, Miss. Mississippi State
24. (101) Ami Gianchandani Watchung, N.J. Yale
25. (105) Kaitlyn Lees Bryn Mawr, Pa. Dartmouth

• • •

Five other notable signings

Players who are unranked by Golfweek but who are ranked highly in the World Amateur Golf Ranking:

  • Frida Kinhult, Fiskebackskil, Sweden (Florida State)
  • Sara Kouskova, Prague, Czech Republic (Texas)
  • Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England (UCLA)
  • Alessandra Fanali, Fiuggi, Italy (Arizona State)
  • Harmie Constantino, Taguig, Phillipines (Georgia)

• • •

Top classes

  1. USC
  2. Arizona State
  3. Texas
  4. Stanford
  5. South Carolina
  6. Florida State
  7. Duke
  8. Alabama
  9. UCLA
  10. Baylor

