Australian Open kicks off Open Qualifying Series

The road to Carnoustie begins this week Down Under.

The Emirates Australian Open is the first of 15 events in the Open Qualifying Series, which will award 46 exemptions into the 147th British Open next July in Scotland.

This week in Australia, three British Open spots will be given to the top finishers among the top 10 who are not otherwise exempt.

There are three players in this week’s field at The Australian Golf Club who are already exempt: Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and recent Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Yuxin Lin.

Other notables in the field include Geoff Ogilvy, Cameron Smith, Curtis Luck, Jonas Blixt, Chris Wood, Rod Pampling, Kramer Hickock, as well as amateurs Min Woo Lee and Karl Vilips.

Here’s a rundown of all the Open Qualifying Series events, including date and exemption information:

Emirates Australian Open (Nov. 23-26): Top three players (not otherwise exempt; this applies for all of the following events) among top 10 and ties

Joburg Open (Dec. 7-10): Top three players among top 10 and ties

SMBC Singapore Open (Jan. 18-21): Top four players among top 12 and ties

Mizuno Open (May 24-27): Top four players among top 12 and ties

HNA Open de France (June 28-July 1): Top three players among top 10 and ties

The National (June 28-July 1): Top four players among top 12 and ties

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (July 5-8): Top three players among top 10 and ties

The Greenbrier Classic (July 5-8): Top four players among top 10 and ties

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 12-15): Top three players among top 10 and ties

John Deere Classic (July 12-15): Top player among top 5 and ties