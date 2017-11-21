Tiger Woods loses No. 1 spot in prize money winnings in sports

As Tiger Woods remains on the sidelines (but not for long!), he has been passed in yet another metric.

As Forbes reports, the 14-time major champion has been surpassed on the all-time prize money list in individual sports.

Rodger Federer is the new No. 1 after a victory in his second group match at the Nitto ATP Finals boosted him to $110,235,682 in career prize money. Woods is now second at $110,061,012.

Woods will return to golfing action in nine days at the Hero World Challenge. But the 41-year-old has been hampered by injuries and poor play in recent years. His last win came in 2013.

Woods boasts 79 PGA Tour wins and 14 major titles.

Federer, 36, has won 95 ATP World Tour tournaments, including a men’s record 19 grand slam singles titles – two of which came this year.

If it’s any consolation for Woods, he still pummels Federer in overall earnings.

Forbes has Woods capturing $1.65 billion in on-course and off-the-course earnings in his career while Federer comes in at $600 million.

But that drop from the top in prize money must still sting a little.

This No. 1 ranking can still be wrestled back. And if Woods needs inspiration for a comeback to do so, he just has to look to the man who overtook him for No. 1.