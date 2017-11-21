Vegas installs Tiger Woods at 20-1 to win a major in 2018

The folks at Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook are on to 2018.

Jordan Spieth is the overall favorite to win a major in 2018 at 3-2, according to odds posted this week. Rory McIlroy is close in at 5-2.

Spieth won the British Open in 2017, while McIlroy disappointed himself and his fans in failing to win at all this year.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, continues to find favor with oddsmakers and bettors. He sits at 20-1 to win a major in 2018.

These odds seem a wee bit generous given the following:

Woods hasn’t a round of competitive golf since February

Woods had his fourth back surgery this past April

Woods hasn’t won a tournament since 2013

Woods turns 42 on Dec. 30

Woods hasn’t won a major since 2008.

