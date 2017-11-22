Jarrod Lyle offers heartfelt perspective prior to bone marrow transplant

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle is spending American Thanksgiving helping market merchandise and doing some TV and radio work at this years Emirates Australian Open,

His thoughts, shared in his blog, are far from golf. Lyle is about to undergo a bone marrow transplant and will be hospitalized for at least five weeks.

I have been building up to this for quite a few months, and now that the procedure is just around the corner I am (bleeping) myself. I’m not even going to apologise for that language – it’s already toned down from what I’m really feeling. My decision to come to the tournament this week was a great one because I’m able to take my mind off what is about to happen and have a few laughs with some close friends. I’m also trying to spend the time with my eldest daughter, because I’ll miss seeing her for many days over the coming weeks. She knows that I’m sick, but she hasn’t yet seen me really really sick, but I think that might happen very soon. I had a chance to catch up with my doctor last week to run through the treatment plan, and that is why I’m so scared.

Lyle writes this round of chemotherapy will be the strongest he’s faced and he is aware of its harsh aftereffects. The bone marrow transplant will then take place, with stem cells coming from his brother.

I look and feel great at the moment, I will be sick for quite a while and won’t feel like doing much at all. I think it helps me and Bri to know what is expected so we can prepare ourselves, but we are not kidding ourselves about what could happen. My doctor is still reasonably confident that this treatment will work, and we’ll finally be able to achieve a cure. But I also know it’s going to be lot of hard work from all involved to get me through it. As it’s my third time having this, things get much trickier the further we go along, and at best I’ve got a 1 in 4 chance of coming out the other side successfully. So there are bound to be a few more bumps in my recovery yet.

Lyle adds “he really want to get out there and have a hit, but I know I wouldn’t be able to get around the course.”

And in the true spirit of Thanksgiving – regardless of country or continent – Lyle expressed his gratitude toward his many backers.

The support we have been receiving from across Australia and the world continues to amaze me. There has been people stopping me in the street to wish me luck going forward, and this is just unbelievable. To know there is so many people behind me pushing me and wishing me on makes it a lot easier to wake up and keep fighting, plus having my little family there each day makes the bad days seem not too bad.

Get well, soon.