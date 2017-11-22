Tiger Woods tells Jason Day this is the best he's felt in three years

Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf next week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, and his latest comeback has a different feel to it.

It started with a series of videos posted on Tiger’s social media pages, and lately there’s been a lot of buzz regarding Woods’ form coming off yet another back surgery in April.

Jason Day is one of Tiger’s closest friends on Tour, and he added some more promising info this week while in Sydney, Australia for the Emirates Australian Open.

“I did talk to him and he did say it’s the best he’s ever felt in three years,” Day said, according to this ABS-CBN News report. “He doesn’t wake up with pain anymore, which is great. I said to him, ‘Look, it’s great to be one of the best players to ever live, but health is one thing that we all take for granted and if you can live a happy, healthy life, then that’s difficult.'”

Woods last played in February, when he was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic. He missed the cut at Torrey Pines the previous week and finished 15th at 4-under in last year’s Hero World Challenge. Woods led the field in birdies that week and provided glimpses of his prior self, most notably during a thrilling second-round 65.

That comeback was short-lived, but Day says he’s hearing this one has a lot of promise.

“From what I see on Instagram and what he’s been telling me, he says he’s ready and I’m hoping that he is, because from what I hear, he’s hitting it very long,” Day said. “If he’s hitting it long and straight, then that’s going to be tough for us because it is Tiger Woods. He’s always been a clutch putter and in amongst the best and it will be interesting to see.”