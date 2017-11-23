Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Social media roundup: How pro golfers are celebrating Thanksgiving

Social media roundup: How pro golfers are celebrating Thanksgiving

PGA Tour

Social media roundup: How pro golfers are celebrating Thanksgiving

Playing golf for a living is certainly something to appreciate. But that’s not the only thing Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter, Phil Mickelson and others are thankful for.

Here’s how pro golfers from the PGA Tour and beyond are celebrating Thanksgiving today.

A lot to be thankful for this year- this guy tops the list! Hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving.

A post shared by Gary Woodland (@gary.woodland) on

Happy Turkey Day everybody! 🦃

A post shared by Hudson Swafford (@hud_swafford) on

, PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home