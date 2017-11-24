Julian Suri contending again as Chawrasia leads at Hong Kong Open

Julian Suri has started the 2017-18 European Tour season the way he ended the previous campaign: by getting into contention to win his second European Tour title.

Fresh from contending for last week’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Suri is just four shots of the lead in the $2 million UBS Hong Kong Open. Suri went bogey-free for a second consecutive day, adding a 3-under 67 to his opening 68 to sit at 5 under. India’s S.S.P. Chawrasia holds the lead on 9 under.

“I really flushed it to the green all day, I really only felt like I missed a couple of shots and they weren’t by much when I did,” Suri said. “I gave myself a million chances. Didn’t quite make many putts but to finish bogey-free, especially getting up and down on 18, was very nice.

“I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing. I feel like I’m swinging it great, I’ve been swinging it great for a little while. I just have to stay patient on the greens.”

The New York native finished eighth last week to cap off a fantastic rookie season on the European Tour by placing 52nd on the money list. Not bad for a guy who thought he was going to play a full season on the Challenge Tour.

The 26-year-old finished runner-up in the Portuguese Open in May to go to the top of the Challenge Tour order of merit. He followed up by winning the D+D Real Czech Challenge. He said goodbye to Europe’s junior circuit in August by winning the Made in Denmark event to earn himself a two-year European Tour exemption. Top-10 finishes in the Andalucia Masters and Turkish Airlines Open propelled him to a place in the European Tour finale in Dubai and he took full advantage.

Don’t be surprised if he takes full advantage of his 36-hole position this week. He’s clearly a man in form.

Chase Koepka’s first event of this new European Tour season didn’t go according to plan. Koepka, who earned his card by finishing ninth on this year’s Challenge Tour money list, missed the cut by a shot after scores of 71 and 72.