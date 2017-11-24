President Trump tees off with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

President Trump is spending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida.

To the surprise of pretty much no one, the Commander in Chief has golf on his agenda. Friday, he hit the links with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

When it comes to Trump and gold, here is the unofficial scorecard from Philip Bump of the Washington Post.

Today is the 100th day on which Trump has visited a Trump property as president. Probably his 62nd round of golf. That’s golf every 5 days; a visit to a Trump property about every three. pic.twitter.com/eiZ8O6qO1x — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 24, 2017

Before his round of golf, the president also managed to take another swipe at the NFL in his on-going battle against players who choose not to stand during the national anthem.

Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss! https://t.co/udXP5MR8BC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

For the record, the president also Tweeted about speaking to the president of Turkey about the war in the Mideast.

Thursday, Trump visited a Coast Guard station in South Florida and spoke to members of the U.S. military serving in Afghanistan.

Trump and Woods played together last year around the Christmas holiday in Palm Beach, Fla. The president has also played with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Lexi Thompson since the 2016 election.