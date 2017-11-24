President Trump tees off with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

President Trump is spending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida.
To the surprise of pretty much no one, the Commander in Chief has golf on his agenda. Friday, he hit the links with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.
When it comes to Trump and gold, here is the unofficial scorecard from Philip Bump of the Washington Post.
Before his round of golf, the president also managed to take another swipe at the NFL in his on-going battle against players who choose not to stand during the national anthem.
For the record, the president also Tweeted about speaking to the president of Turkey about the war in the Mideast.
Thursday, Trump visited a Coast Guard station in South Florida and spoke to members of the U.S. military serving in Afghanistan.
Trump and Woods played together last year around the Christmas holiday in Palm Beach, Fla. The president has also played with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Lexi Thompson since the 2016 election.
