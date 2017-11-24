Tiger Woods swing video, photos emerge from round with Donald Trump

Hope you’re enjoying your Black Friday. Don’t mind us, there’s just a great golf outing going on.

President Donald Trump, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson are teeing it up Friday at the Commander-in-Chief’s Mar-A-Lago estate in South Florida.

While we’d expect the round to be played with as little documentation as possible, the good news is that some has crept in.

An Instagram user on site has captured photos of meeting Tiger Woods and videos of his swing. There’s also footage of Woods and Johnson (as well as Brad Faxon) greeting Trump.

All of this is in this gallery below.

Just your average morning!! Excited my kids were able to see our President and the others were a bonus! #Tigerwoods #dustinjohnson #bradfaxon #donaldtrump #presidenttrump A post shared by Always_7 (@hwalks) on Nov 24, 2017 at 6:53am PST

And here’s that isolated swing video of Woods.

🚨BREAKING VIDEO: Tiger Woods on the range at Trump National Jupiter. pic.twitter.com/aaIjiRbFxn — Tiger Woods Spot (@TwSpot) November 24, 2017

Some analysis on his swing:

🚨🔥NEW FOOTAGE: Analysis of Tiger Woods’ wedge game on the range this morning. pic.twitter.com/Oe2vxPLJQk — Tiger Woods Spot (@TwSpot) November 24, 2017

And another photo of the group all together.

The President with Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods , Brad Faron, at Trump Jupiter, a great Potus & host pic.twitter.com/MJ3Hr4DNj5 — Dr. Eric Kaplan (@drekaplan) November 24, 2017

We’ll keep this post updated if we see anything more, but so far there have already been some key glimpses.