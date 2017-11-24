Tiger Woods swing video, photos emerge from round with Donald Trump

Hope you’re enjoying your Black Friday. Don’t mind us, there’s just a great golf outing going on.
President Donald Trump, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson are teeing it up Friday at the Commander-in-Chief’s Mar-A-Lago estate in South Florida.
While we’d expect the round to be played with as little documentation as possible, the good news is that some has crept in.
An Instagram user on site has captured photos of meeting Tiger Woods and videos of his swing. There’s also footage of Woods and Johnson (as well as Brad Faxon) greeting Trump.
All of this is in this gallery below.
And here’s that isolated swing video of Woods.
Some analysis on his swing:
And another photo of the group all together.
We’ll keep this post updated if we see anything more, but so far there have already been some key glimpses.
