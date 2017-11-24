VIDEO: This swing tip gone wrong from ex-PGA Tour player is absolutely hilarious

J.C. Anderson certainly knows his way around a golf swing, but often golf is more interestingly when everything goes awry.

The longtime PGA professional spent time on the PGA Tour in the 1990s and his prowess in the game afforded him the instructional video below.

It’s one in which Anderson goes incredibly in-depth and scientific with how he swings a golf club.

That detailed explanation makes his ensuing flub demonstrating a shot all the more hilarious. But what may’ve been best was his incredible reaction to the poor result.

A swing tip for the whole family. pic.twitter.com/PmvITk9t1c — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 24, 2017

Anderson is always a winner in our books for this one.