VIDEO: Tiger Woods hits driver at Hero World Challenge site

Tiger Woods is four days away from his return to competitive golf, and he’s already getting some reps in on-site.

It was just two days ago that Woods teed it up with Donald Trump and Dustin Johnson – with a swing video and photos to boot!

There was a fourth member to the group as well. In an exclusive to Golfweek, Brad Faxon detailed what he saw as a member of that Friday foursome with Woods, Trump and Johnson.

The commentary was optimistic (Faxon said Woods probably outdrove Johnson on half their driver swings!) as Woods gets ready to come back to golf at this week’s Hero World Challenge. And the man will be prepared.

Per Golf Channel’s Tiger Tracker, Woods was on the grounds Sunday at Albany, the Bahamas host site of the Hero World Challenge.

Hey y’all, guess who is back to work this morning at Albany? Hint: it’s two of us. pic.twitter.com/ZHYHKaSQtm — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 26, 2017

Woods got a range session in:

On to the range. In an unrelated note, it’s a tad warm today on New Providence. pic.twitter.com/NYQ2Fhsf98 — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 26, 2017

And he appears to be out for a practice round:

Tiger off the first tee playing with Notah Begay at Albany. Joe LaCava is along for the ride. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 26, 2017

As is usually the case with Woods nowadays, though, all eyes are on his swing. Don’t worry, there’s footage of that: a driver swing punctuated by the classic twirl!

The action appears to look solid. The excitement is building. Thursday can’t get here fast enough.