Wade Ormsby finally earns 1st European Tour win with Hong Kong Open title

It took Wade Ormsby 264 starts, but he finally got his hands on a European Tour trophy. The 37-year-old Australian is the 2017 UBS Hong Kong Open champion after edging out a strong host of challengers including Americans Julian Suri and John Peterson.

Ormsby has been trying to win a European trophy since 2004 when he made his European Tour debut after earning his card via the European Tour Qualifying School. He’s made four other visits to the school and has suffered from various injuries in the last 13 years. A closing 2-under 68 in Hong Kong made it all worthwhile.

S.S.P. Chawrasia had held the lead since the first round and looked on course for his fifth European Tour win through eight holes of the final round. Ormsby was four behind at that point but suddenly found himself just one adrift when Chawrasia triple bogeyed the ninth hole.

Ormsby made three birdies on the back nine and could even afford to bogey the 18th and still walk away with the title. His 11-under 269 gave him a one-shot victory over Suri, Peterson, Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Alexander Bjork of Sweden. Tommy Fleetwood started the defense of his 2017 European No. 1 title with a sixth-place finish.

“It means a lot to me,” said an emotional Ormsby, who picked up a check for $336,000 and earns a European Tour exemption until 2020.

“I’ve played a lot of golf in Europe, everywhere, and a few bumps along the way but it’s pretty cool to get a win this late in your career.

“A few of my mates are over here, so that makes it pretty special, having mates around makes it all the more special.

“I probably won’t sleep too much on that flight on the way to Oz tonight.”

Suri and Peterson picked up $134,000 each to kick-start their 2017-18 European Tour seasons.

Miguel Angel Jimenez proved he can still play on the regular Tour. The 53-year-old, a four-time winner of the Hong Kong Open, closed with a 7-under 63 to finish seventh along with Chawrasia.

Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, who reportedly received $1.5 million each to play in Hong Kong, finished 10th and 19th, respectively.