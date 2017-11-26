Webb Simpson's father, Sam, dies at 74 after battle with Parkinson's

Sam Simpson, the father of Webb Simpson, died Sunday morning after suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia, as Golf Digest reports. He was 74.

The news arrives eight days after Webb withdrew from the RSM Classic, an early exit he revealed came about so he could be with his dad “living his last days.”

According to Golf Digest, Sam passed away in hospice care in Raleigh, N.C., with Webb and other family members in his presence.

Sam actually introduced Webb (his fifth of six children) to golf. That would lead to a love affair with the sport, one that saw Webb win the 2012 U.S. Open (along with three other PGA Tour titles).

The 32-year-old has openly admired his dad, putting it most poignantly in a 2015 interview with David Feherty: “My dad is probably the kindest man I know. He’s always been the guy who knew everyone, everyone knew him, everyone wanted to be around him.”

Debbie Simpson, Sam’s wife of 38 years, told Golf Digest days before her husband’s death that his passing would be a difficult one to deal with.

“He’s a hard one to lose,” Debbie said. “For my children and me.”