Fantasy golf rankings: Where do Tiger Woods, others rank at Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods is back. But where does he rank, for fantasy golf purposes, at the 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Woods hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February and undergoing a fourth back surgery (spinal fusion) in April. He did tee it up at last year’s Hero World Challenge, which his foundation hosts, in his previous return from an extended absence and finished 15th out of 18 competitors.

Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas, is in its third year as host of Woods’ event. Fans can expect low scores, as 25 under and 18 under have won this event in each of its two editions in the Bahamas.

Here are the 18 players in this week’s field, ranked for fantasy golf purposes:

1. Jordan Spieth: Riding a streak of five straight top-8 finishes, including an eighth-place finish last week in Australia. Used to the jetlag. Won this event at Isleworth in 2014, but has found success at Albany, too, with finishes of sixth and fourth in his two starts.

2. Rickie Fowler: You could argue no one was more consistent in 2017 than Rickie. He’s coming off a T-2 finish in his debut at the OHL Classic. Nothing worse than third in two starts at Albany.

3. Brooks Koepka: Few hotter right now. Koepka has been T-18 or better in nine of his last 10 starts. He’s coming off a win in Japan, which followed his T-2 at the WGC-HSBC Champions. T-13 and seventh in two trips to Albany, though, and has never finished fewer than seven shots from the winner.

4. Justin Rose: Has posted eight straight top-10s, including two wins. Albany resident, too, but was 13th here in 2015 and withdrew last year because of injury.

5. Dustin Johnson: Looked impressive in T-2 showing in China, but that’s his only action since the Presidents Cup. Went from 15th in 2015 to T-3 last year here.

6. Justin Thomas: Never played Albany, but he should enjoy the birdie-fest. Three wins in his last seven starts, including in his last outing in South Korea.

7. Hideki Matsuyama: Has shown flashes in last three weeks with a pair of top-5 finishes. Unfortunately, he still looks like he’s lacking some confidence. In typical Hideki fashion, he went from T-17 here in 2015 to winning it all last year. That proves that just when you think you can count Hideki out, you can’t.

8. Patrick Reed: His game always seems to travel well. Followed runner-up finish in 2015 with 10th-place showing last year. Finished T-10 in Dubai two weeks ago.

9. Henrik Stenson: Just when it seemed like he was gaining momentum, he ties for 35th in Turkey. Runner-up last year in only trip to Albany, though his health is a concern these days.

10. Kevin Kisner: Quietly has two top-6s in a row after a five-event slump following PGA. First-timer at Albany.

11. Matt Kuchar: Top-10 machine has finished T-29 or worse in three straight events now. Figured things out here last year, improving from 14th in 2015 to T-3.

12. Tommy Fleetwood: Did just enough to clinch the Race to Dubai title in Dubai, then followed with a sixth-place finish in Hong Kong. Making Albany debut.

13. Tiger Woods: Finished 15th here last year after not playing in 2015. He could better that finish this time around as his swing and body look better than they did a year ago, and he’s been getting some good reviews on the golf course lately. Plus, he’s comfortable here.

14. Alex Noren: This will be his first trip to Albany and he owns just one top-10 in his last eight worldwide starts.

15. Francesco Molinari: Has been good but not great since T-2 at the PGA Championship. Never played Albany before in this event.

16. Daniel Berger: No top-10s since the John Deere. Never played Albany and might try too hard to impress his idol, Tiger Woods.

17. Kevin Chappell: Missed the cut in Mexico and only has two top-10s in his last 12 worldwide starts. First crack at Albany this year.

18. Charley Hoffman: Coming off MC in Mexico and hasn’t showed much since the summer. He’s also making his Albany debut.