Hero World Challenge: Round 1 tee times, TV schedule

Here is a look at the tee times and pairings, as well as the TV schedule, for Thursday’s first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas:

How to watch: 12:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Tee times

OFF NO. 1

11:10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari

11:21 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell

11:32 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

11:43 a.m.: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

11:54 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren

12:05 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:16 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

12:27 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler

12:38 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth