Hero World Challenge: Round 1 tee times, TV schedule

Here is a look at the tee times and pairings, as well as the TV schedule, for Thursday’s first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas:
How to watch: 12:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Tee times
OFF NO. 1
11:10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari
11:21 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell
11:32 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger
11:43 a.m.: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
11:54 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren
12:05 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:16 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
12:27 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
12:38 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth
