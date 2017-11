Tiger Woods is scheduled to play his first competition round since February on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge.

But first: practice.

Woods hit Albany Golf Course on Monday morning for a practice round. We’ll provide updates from social media and other reports as the day goes along:

Big Cat in the Bahamas.@TigerWoods getting ready for his return this morning at the Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/MGQrRag5sH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 27, 2017