Tiger Woods prop bets for return to golf at Hero World Challenge

By: Brentley Romine | November 27, 2017 10:49 am

If you love prop bets and Tiger Woods, we suggest sitting down and taking this in…

Woods will return to competition Thursday at the Hero World Challenge, so naturally there will be betting action. Offshore betting site BookMaker.eu is among those taking such action, and it has a bevy of prop bets for bettors to consider.

While Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are all co-favorites to win this week in the Bahamas, at 6-1, Woods has the highest odds at 45-1.

But that’s not all you can bet on. Here’s a list of prop bets on BookMaker.eu for the Hero World Challenge and beyond:

Will Tiger Woods announce retirement from professional golf before January 1, 2019?

Yes +248

No -311

How many PGA Tour/European Tour events will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?

Over 5.5 (-193)

Under 5.5 (+144)

How many majors will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?

Over 2.5 (+118)

Under 2.5 (-143)

Will Tiger Woods win a PGA Tour/European Tour event prior to January 1, 2019?

Yes +300

No -2400

Tiger Woods best finish during 2018 calendar year (minimum playing field of 100):

Over 18.5 (-140)

Under 18.5 (+109)

How many cuts will Tiger Woods make during 2018 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 2.5 (-175)

Under 2.5 (+131)

Tiger Woods Official World Golf Ranking on January 1, 2019:

Over 1180.5 (+130)

Under 1180.5 (-160)

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during any professional tournament prior to January 1, 2019?

Yes -615

No +408

Will Tiger Woods undergo back surgery in 2018?

Yes +130

No -160

Will Tiger Woods shoot 80 or worse in a round in 2018?

Yes -130

No +100

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +287

No -360

Tiger Woods finishing position at 2017 Hero World Challenge:

1st +2712

2nd +1584

3rd +1303

4th-10th +320

11th-17th -160

18th +281

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5 at the 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +485

No -1035

Will Tiger Woods finish last (18th) at 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +329

No -463

Will Tigers Woods hit fairway on first round tee shot on Hole No. 1 of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes -160

No +130

Tiger Woods score on Hole No. 1 during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge:

Birdie +250

Par -120

Bogey or worse +160

How many birdies will Tiger Woods record in the first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Over 2.5 (-226)

Under 2.5 (+174)

How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods record in the first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Over 3.5 (-164)

Under 3.5 (+125)

Tiger Woods highest score on any hole during 2017 Hero World Challenge:

Over 6.5 (-136)

Under 6.5 (+102)

Tiger Woods 18-hole score during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge:

Over 72.5 (+114)

Under 72.5 (-140)

Tiger Woods highest 18-hole score during any round of 2017 Hero World Challenge:

Over 75.5 (-110)

Under 75.5 (-119)

Tiger Woods lowest 18-hole score during any round of 2017 Hero World Challenge:

Over 69.5 (-107)

Under 69.5 (-123)