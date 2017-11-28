Adidas' Adicross line addresses on- and off-course lives of golfers

Made to go wherever the game takes you. This is adicross. #TheGameNeverStops pic.twitter.com/jetkETk5lR — adidas Golf (@adidasGolf) November 27, 2017

Golfers aren’t just golfers on the golf course. Adidas’ new line, Adicross, addresses that fact, offering urban-inspired and non-traditional apparel and footwear specifically designed for modern golfers.

“Adicross was designed as a result of the feedback we were hearing from our core consumer,” said Dylan Moore, creative director for Adidas Golf. “Like everyone else, golfers live in a complex, busy world with many diverse interests. They expect more from less and demand performance out of what they wear. Adicross provides it all: performance, comfort and versatility.”

Adicross, which is available beginning Dec. 1, is highlighted by Anorak jackets, Henley shirts, hoodies and joggers, as well as the Adicross Bounce shoe (available Jan. 1; additional Adicross footwear styles will be released in February 2018).

It won’t be worn by Adidas’ PGA Tour professionals in competition, but Adicross does fill a need in the golf apparel landscape.

“Adicross is the lifestyle brand that golfers everywhere have been waiting for,” said World No. 1 Dustin Johnson. “This is something that I’ll wear when I’m traveling to a tournament, practicing at home, or even headed to the gym. It’s just a cool look that I’m really excited about, especially since it’s so versatile being something you can wear on and off the course.”

The key features in Adicross apparel include:

– No-show technology, which wicks sweat and eliminates the appearance of it in the Henley, T-shirt and pique polo.

– Nylon-spandex blend in the five-pocket pant and short, which combines stretch and comfort to increases movement while still being durable.

– Primeknit, a proprietary material that is soft and strechy and enhances mobility. It is found in the Icon polo and jacket.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves to design a line that would aid in helping athletes in their game, their life and in their world,” said Chad Alasantro, senior designer of men’s apparel at Adidas Golf. “Adicross is a perfect blend of hidden technology, fused with a creative aesthetic. The colors are rich yet muted, providing the perfect option for golfers both on and off the course.”

Here is a closer look some of the items in the Adicross collection:

Bounce footwear: $120, available in white/core black/blue, olive cargo/black/white, and solid grey/black. Features an ergonomic fit, offset wrapped saddle with multiple eyelet rows for customizable lacing, and a non-marking Adiwear rubber spikeless outsole that features 181 lugs.

Jackets: Anorak ¼-zip pullover ($120), Primeknit Jacket ($100) and Bonded Hoodie ($100).

Stretch-Woven Oxford: $90, a fresh take on a classic piece, featuring the stretch and flexibility needed on the range or course. Available in noble indigo colorway.

No-Show Range Henley: $80, features no-show technology.

No-Show Pique Polo: $75, features no-show technology and available in olive, noble indigo and gray, and two heather colorways.

Pants: Jogger pant ($90), Five-pocket pant ($85) and Five-pocket short ($75, available in olive and carbon colorways).

T-shirts: Logo Tee ($40) and No-Show Range Tee ($50, features no-show technology and available in black heather and gray heather colorways).