Golf lover Adam Levine voices displeasure with digs next to LA Country Club

Maybe golf nut Adam Levine figured out that Los Angeles Country Club is still not celebrity friendly after all these years? Or perhaps the Maroon 5 frontman realized a driving range view just wasn’t worth $18 million, especially for a self-proclaimed range rat.

Because after owning a home bordering the 2017 Walker Cup host site’s practice area for just four months, Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have listed the 1.2 acre estate in L.A.’s pricey Holmby Hills neighborhood. According to a Variety exclusive, Levine and Prinsloo had begun renovating the 5 bedroom home designed by renowned architect Caspar Ehmcke home and will now list it as a remodel opportunity.

The Voice star and his model wife still own a lavish home in LA’s Benedict Canyon, which is a little closer to Levine’s home course, El Caballero Country Club. Maybe the prospect of Levine living in a home overlooking L.A. Country Club’s range quickly became too much to handle for someone who claims he can hit balls all day.

“When I do have time to play or to grind, which is my favorite activity, I basically will hit more golf balls than any person on the planet earth,” Levine told Callaway Live’s Harry Arnett. “I will hit thousands of balls a day and wouldn’t even think twice about it.”