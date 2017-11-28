What Tiger Woods said in his Tuesday presser at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge before his official return to competition Thursday in the Bahamas.

Here are the highlights:

.@TigerWoods speaks to the media ahead of the Hero World Challenge. https://t.co/Vh1i0euGZQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 28, 2017

Tiger has been mixing it up with the young guns and having a lot of fun doing it. pic.twitter.com/RAOJqFk7KZ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 28, 2017

Tiger Woods: "This is very different. Last year I was still struggling a little bit with pain. … Looking back on it now, it looked like I was playing in slow-mo." Presser: https://t.co/gthpV09sxC — Golfweek (@golfweek) November 28, 2017

34 hour travel door to door but here’s why… he’s baaaaaack. 🐯 pic.twitter.com/M8vpmoZI1Q — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) November 28, 2017

Tiger Woods: "I was trying to go away from the pain. … I'm loving life now." Presser: https://t.co/gthpV09sxC — Golfweek (@golfweek) November 28, 2017

Tiger Woods: "I’m winging this, by ear because I don’t know what my body can and can't do yet. … I still don't know." Presser: https://t.co/gthpV09sxC — Golfweek (@golfweek) November 28, 2017

Tiger Woods: "The neatest thing for me is to get out of bed and grab a club and not use it as a crutch." Presser: https://t.co/gthpV09sxC — Golfweek (@golfweek) November 28, 2017