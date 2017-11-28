What Tiger Woods said in his Tuesday presser at Hero World Challenge

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | November 28, 2017 10:03 am
Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge before his official return to competition Thursday in the Bahamas.
Here are the highlights:
Tiger Woods: "This is very different. Last year I was still struggling a little bit with pain. … Looking back on it now, it looked like I was playing in slow-mo."
Tiger Woods: "I was trying to go away from the pain. … I'm loving life now."
Tiger Woods: "I’m winging this, by ear because I don’t know what my body can and can't do yet. … I still don't know."
Tiger Woods: "The neatest thing for me is to get out of bed and grab a club and not use it as a crutch."
