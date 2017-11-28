Tiger Woods continues to support reduced-flight golf ball for all pros

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods talked about how he believes something needs to be done about the golf ball.

“I just think it’s going too far because we’re having to build golf courses, if they want to have a championship venue, they’ve got to be 7,400-7,800 yards long,” Woods told UConn women’s hoops coach Geno Auriemma on the coach’s podcast. “And if the game keeps progressing the way it is with technology, I think the 8,000-yard golf course is not too far away.”

On Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge, Woods reiterated his support of rolling back the golf ball. Speaking with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Woods said he supports a reduced-flight golf ball for all professionals.

“My idea was to have it so that every professional would have to play a reduced-flight ball,” Woods said. “Even if you played a pro-member you would have a reduced-flight ball for the pro, and have to play with that type of ball, where as the amateur, go ahead and make it fun, juice the golf balls up, juice the clubs up and let them go have a great time. But at a professional level I see no reason why we can’t have it very similar to where baseball has it right now.”

Woods, who was sitting next to long-hitter Dustin Johnson during the interview, also said that he didn’t believe equipment needed to be addressed; just the ball.

“I think equipment could be looked at, but I don’t see any reason why it should,” Woods said, “because if you reduce the ball enough, who cares what the driver is doing?”