Adam Scott hopes return to long putter ends struggles on green

Adam Scott ended 2016 ranked seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking. As he prepares for his final tournament of 2017, the Australian PGA Championship, the 37-year-old Aussie is No. 31 in the world.

Why the drop? Well, for one, Scott has struggled on the greens. In two seasons since the anchoring ban went into effect on Jan. 1, 2016, Scott has ranked 129th (2016) and 89th (2017) in strokes gained: putting.

So Scott, who used to anchor the putter and won the 2013 Masters using the stroke, has decided to return to the long putter this week (and beyond, if it works), and use it legally, much like PGA Tour Champions players Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron did last season.

“I don’t know if it’s just a coincidence or if they had just a really good year,” Scott said. “But maybe they’ve found the best way to putt.”

Of course, Langer and McCarron created quite the controversy this year as some people accused them of still anchoring. Their strokes involve a similar look as the old anchored stroke, though they keep the putter grip just centimeters away from their bodies. Scott isn’t worried about the critics, he just wants to do what’s best for his game.

That could be returning to long putter.

“It feels good,” Scott said. “It’s just like when you pick up a new putter and you just hole putts, that’s what it feels like.”

Here’s a look at Scott making a birdie with his new stroke: