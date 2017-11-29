Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Hero World Challenge

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Hero World Challenge? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Brooks Koepka. Played nicely in China, won in Japan, and in very good form. He can let the driver rip at Albany.

Brooks Koepka. Played nicely in China, won in Japan, and in very good form. He can let the driver rip at Albany. Also like: Rickie Fowler. Contended in Mexico, and has a nice record here (third in 2015, T-3 last year). And Henrik Stenson. As long as he isn’t injured too badly, he plays nicely around here, too. And don’t count out Justin Rose, who is poised for a much better outing than a year ago (WD).

Rickie Fowler. Contended in Mexico, and has a nice record here (third in 2015, T-3 last year). And Henrik Stenson. As long as he isn’t injured too badly, he plays nicely around here, too. And don’t count out Justin Rose, who is poised for a much better outing than a year ago (WD). Sleeper: Tommy Fleetwood. The man just won the Race to Dubai, did he not? And the Englishman can play in a little wind.

Tommy Fleetwood. The man just won the Race to Dubai, did he not? And the Englishman can play in a little wind. DraftKings bargain: Francesco Molinari ($6,600). Good ballstriker, and that will pay dividends when high winds kick up this weekend.

Francesco Molinari ($6,600). Good ballstriker, and that will pay dividends when high winds kick up this weekend. Fade: Charley Hoffman. Difficult to pick a ‘fade’ in this talented field, but it’s been a while since Hoffman had a top 10. Last one was at Bridgestone in August.

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. Don’t worry about jet lag; he’s used to playing in Australia and then teeing it up in this event. Won the Hero in 2015 when it was at Isleworth. It’s time for him to add a title at Albany.

Jordan Spieth. Don’t worry about jet lag; he’s used to playing in Australia and then teeing it up in this event. Won the Hero in 2015 when it was at Isleworth. It’s time for him to add a title at Albany. Also like: Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka. Fowler hasn’t finished worse than third at Albany and Koepka is red hot right now, finishing T-18 or better in nine of his last 10 starts.

Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka. Fowler hasn’t finished worse than third at Albany and Koepka is red hot right now, finishing T-18 or better in nine of his last 10 starts. Sleeper: Tommy Fleetwood. First time on this course, but riding wave of confidence after Race to Dubai victory and sixth in Hong Kong.

Tommy Fleetwood. First time on this course, but riding wave of confidence after Race to Dubai victory and sixth in Hong Kong. DraftKings bargain: Tiger Woods ($6,500). If you want some of the big guys, you’re gonna need a guy who’s cheap. Everyone is counting him out (again), but he looks better than he did here a year ago, when he finished 15th.

Tiger Woods ($6,500). If you want some of the big guys, you’re gonna need a guy who’s cheap. Everyone is counting him out (again), but he looks better than he did here a year ago, when he finished 15th. Fade: Justin Thomas. Too expensive. He would have to win to justify his price in daily fantasy. Not saying he’ll play poorly, just don’t think he’ll win.

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. He’s been playing so well and has to be itching for another win after a series of high finishes to no avail (including a T-2 earlier this month in Mayakoba). He also has a strong record at this course, with a solo third and a T-3 in two Hero starts here.

Rickie Fowler. He’s been playing so well and has to be itching for another win after a series of high finishes to no avail (including a T-2 earlier this month in Mayakoba). He also has a strong record at this course, with a solo third and a T-3 in two Hero starts here. Also like: Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose. Koepka is playing extremely well right now, simply put. Rose is also in fine form, and I think that will outdo his lackluster results at Albany thus far.

Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose. Koepka is playing extremely well right now, simply put. Rose is also in fine form, and I think that will outdo his lackluster results at Albany thus far. Sleeper: Obviously Tiger could be a prime option here, but my hopes aren’t high for him (at least this week). Way too unpredictable and a lot of people are likely to pick him anyway. I’ll instead go with Tommy Fleetwood, who just finished out winning the Race to Dubai and then placed top 10 in Hong Kong. Even if this event is unofficial, this would be a good week for Fleetwood to get himself some more attention.

Obviously Tiger could be a prime option here, but my hopes aren’t high for him (at least this week). Way too unpredictable and a lot of people are likely to pick him anyway. I’ll instead go with Tommy Fleetwood, who just finished out winning the Race to Dubai and then placed top 10 in Hong Kong. Even if this event is unofficial, this would be a good week for Fleetwood to get himself some more attention. DraftKings bargain: Charley Hoffman ($6,200). Yes this is a tough field, but Hoffman at the lowest price is certainly a steal. He’s played solid besides a missed cut at Mayakoba and he’s sneaky good against strong fields (just look at his majors performance, three top 25s, in 2017).

Charley Hoffman ($6,200). Yes this is a tough field, but Hoffman at the lowest price is certainly a steal. He’s played solid besides a missed cut at Mayakoba and he’s sneaky good against strong fields (just look at his majors performance, three top 25s, in 2017). Fade: Henrik Stenson. The rib injury that kept him out of the European Tour finale may be history with him teeing it up in Albany. But that question lingers, and it’s enough for me to stay away.