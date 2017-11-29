Jason Dufner goes off on Brandel Chamblee after being blocked for cursing

After Billy Horschel got into it with Brandel Chamblee, how long would it take for the Golf Channel analyst to be involved in another Twitter throwdown with a player?
The answer: 12 days.
Jason Dufner is the latest PGA Tour player to come after Chamblee, and while he offered some similar arguments to Horschel’s, the origins and escalation here are a little more complicated.
This actually all started with a reply to a Chamblee post about upright swings, but it really had nothing to do with Dufner. Chuck Cook, the instructor behind Dufner’s rise to a major championship win and five PGA Tour titles, was receiving some criticism for his vaunted teaching reputation.
So Dufner came to his defense.
It seemed like maybe there would be some more arguing there (and indeed there was), but that was essentially the end of it, and there was no way that Chamblee would get involved.
That wasn’t to be the case.
Dufner later tweeted a screenshot that Chamblee had him blocked.
But why? In the ensuing argument chain, Dufner did mention Chamblee at times and not in the most flattering of manners.
Chamblee, though, revealed a different motivation behind the move: Bad language.
And after Dufner realized he was blocked, he encouraged others to join in and then went into his issues with Chamblee.
And then when he found out Chamblee’s profanity reasoning, he went even deeper.
Chamblee, for his part, explained more on blocking due to profanity.
And it’s mostly seemed to essentially conclude on this odd note:
Essentially, Dufner launched at Chamblee with the same argument as Horschel. They seem to both feel the Golf Channel analyst doesn’t really talk to anybody on the PGA Tour and that brings into question his credentials for critiquing players’ golf swings.
Of course, Dufner’s calling out came from a more indirect place at first and he seemed to dive off deeper into his problems with Chamblee.
It’s certainly an interesting (and lengthy) discourse. What are your thoughts on Dufner’s comments and Chamblee’s rebuttals about blocking?
