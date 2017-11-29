Tee times, TV info for Tiger Woods' return at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods makes his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge this week.

The event, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, takes place at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas starting Thursday.

While Woods is the headliner, the field features 17 of the top 32 players in the world,

PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas is paired with Woods. They tee off at 12:05 p.m.

Hero World Challenge TV Info

Golf Channel: Thursday and Friday, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

NBC: Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Hero World Challenge Round 1 Tee Times

OFF NO. 1

11:10 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari

11:21 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell

11:32 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

11:43 a.m. — Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

11:54 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren

12:05 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

12:16 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

12:27 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler

12:38 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth