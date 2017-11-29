Tee times, TV info for Tiger Woods' return at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods makes his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge this week.
The event, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, takes place at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas starting Thursday.
While Woods is the headliner, the field features 17 of the top 32 players in the world,
PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas is paired with Woods. They tee off at 12:05 p.m.
Hero World Challenge TV Info
Golf Channel: Thursday and Friday, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
NBC: Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Hero World Challenge Round 1 Tee Times
OFF NO. 1
11:10 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari
11:21 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell
11:32 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger
11:43 a.m. — Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
11:54 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren
12:05 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
12:16 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
12:27 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
12:38 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth
