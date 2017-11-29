Tiger Tracker: Highlights from Tiger Woods' Wednesday round at Hero

Another day, another Tiger Woods practice round. His Wednesday pro-am action at Albany, host site of the Hero World Challenge, included a drive-the-green eagle on a par 4.

Here is a full social media look at Woods’ final round of golf before Thursday’s competitive return:

Swing 👌 Club twirl 👌 pic.twitter.com/rlKOXPNmQB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017

Now on the tee … 🐅 Good to have you back, TW. pic.twitter.com/HzmeQmwmVX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017

Of course he smokes it off the first tee. He’s back. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

A reporter leans in near Tiger's bag to see what he hit on the par-3 second. "Iron" says Tiger playfully. #HeroWorldChallenge — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) November 29, 2017

Tiger to 10' with 7-iron at second hole. Put the man on the birdie board! — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) November 29, 2017

A little of both … #Shaper — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) November 29, 2017

Watch @TigerWoods' first four holes of his pro-am round at the Hero World Challenge. https://t.co/eiBukFlD39 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017

We’re off to the sixth tee. More of the same. No real struggles. A couple loose shots, a couple studly shots. It’s exactly what you would think. No cause for concern, no reason to think he’s going to win. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

One thing that is noticable is that his green reading has been off. Considerably off. A couple 20 footers with good pace have missed by a lot. Surprising. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

.@TigerWoods drove the green on the 340-yard 7th hole during his pro-am round on Wednesday. Then he made the 20-foot putt for eagle. pic.twitter.com/P6nBsM9H2g — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017

Birdie on 9. It’s a par 5. Good one. Solid 9 holes. An eagle and a couple birdies. No stress. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

Plenty of good – and some not so good – from #Tiger in Hero pro-am. Here is the best so far https://t.co/32oAtyXwi7 — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) November 29, 2017

LaCava:”170 into the wind.”

Smooth 8-iron at the 10th. Think Tiger calls that “flighted.” — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

To my short-game point, Tiger makes par at par-5 11th after lackluster chip. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

Tiger Woods. Walking after it. 330+ yards. Perfect. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/0mF0KbhMvw — Charlie Kane (@PGATOURKane) November 29, 2017

One of Tiger’s swings from today. Judge away, Twitter 🏌️⛳️🇧🇸🐅 pic.twitter.com/j9Ud9LIfId — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) November 29, 2017

Hate to add to the hype, but it’s worth noting that Tiger has missed just one fairway through 16 holes. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

A generally good outing for Tiger during the pro am including this tee shot on the par-3 17th that led to a birdie. https://t.co/Q0FFtGJF9a pic.twitter.com/06pDj6G4bo — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) November 29, 2017

Dart at 17 to 4 feet. Even got a little club twirl. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

Tiger hits 18th fairway. He only missed one fairway for the day. It’s a pro-am, but that’s still something. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

And the pro-am is in the books. Best guess, Tiger was 3-4 under for the day. Read into that whatever you like, but it was fun. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

All in all, Woods appeared to have a solid final tune-up before the opening round. He tees off Thursday at 12:05 p.m. Eastern with Justin Thomas, and we’ll cover every Woods shot with our Tiger Tracker.

The day is (finally) almost here.