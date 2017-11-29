Tiger Tracker: Highlights from Tiger Woods' Wednesday round at Hero

Another day, another Tiger Woods practice round. His Wednesday pro-am action at Albany, host site of the Hero World Challenge, included a drive-the-green eagle on a par 4.
Here is a full social media look at Woods’ final round of golf before Thursday’s competitive return:
All in all, Woods appeared to have a solid final tune-up before the opening round. He tees off Thursday at 12:05 p.m. Eastern with Justin Thomas, and we’ll cover every Woods shot with our Tiger Tracker.
The day is (finally) almost here.
Comments