VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes eagle after driving green at Hero World Challenge pro-am

The hype for Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf – which begins Thursday at the Hero World Challenge – already has us wondering whether this comeback is the start of something real or just a tease.

He’s shocked Patrick Reed with his distance and supposedly outdrove Dustin Johnson a good deal in a recent round with President Donald Trump. And Woods appears happy and healthy.

So at this point we might as well pile on. In Wednesday’s pro-am round at Albany, Woods drove the 340-yard par-4 seventh and then drained the eagle putt.

.@TigerWoods drove the green on the 340-yard 7th hole during his pro-am round on Wednesday. Then he made the 20-foot putt for eagle. pic.twitter.com/P6nBsM9H2g — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017

Yeah, even if it’s a glimpse, that looks a bit like the old Tiger right there.

Before matters get out of hand, Woods himself said that his expectations this week have been “tempered” considering his absence from the game for much of the past two years.

And it’s mindful to recall that there was plenty of excitement after Woods made a promising return to golf at this very same event last year. Roughly two months later, he was withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic due to a back spasm. He would announce in April that he’d undergone a fourth back surgery.

But whatever the caveats, this is nice to see. We’re just one day away from Woods being back, and driving a green and making eagle is yet another reason to get golf fans pumped to see the 14-time major champion in action again.