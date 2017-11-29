Tommy Fleetwood will get married in the Bahamas after Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tommy Fleetwood will spend the next few days at the Hero World Challenge trying his best to steer clear of Albany Golf Club’s many bunkers. It’s on Tuesday, two days after the last putt drops, that he’ll be fine with getting some sand in his toes.

That’s the day the 26-year-old Englishman with the flowing locks is set to marry fiancé Clare Craig, who spent Wednesday searching through a few nice spots along the beaches of the Bahamas as Fleetwood played in the pro-am at the Hero World Challenge.

“Wherever she tells me, I will be there,” Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood has been on quite a run, recently capturing the lucrative Race to Dubai earlier this month in his best season to date. In addition to planning a wedding, the couple celebrated the birth of their first child, a son named Franklin, in late September.

It was midway through the year that fellow Englishman Justin Rose, an Albany resident, mentioned to Fleetwood that he’d likely be eligible for the season-ending Hero in the Bahamas as Fleetwood’s world ranking climbed. (He began the year ranked 99th, and now is 18th.) Fleetwood went one better. He and Clare thought, well, if he was eligible for Tiger Woods’ elite field in the Bahamas, why not just get married there?

One reporter joked on Wednesday that most folks might get married in London, where the couple resides, and then honeymoon in the Bahamas. But the two will get married in the islands, then return home to England to celebrate a long, successful, and quite eventful year.

“I like doing things a little bit backward,” he said. “It’s nice to be different.”