And the 'Worst Tournament of 2017' award goes to ...

In what he saw as an otherwise exciting year in golf, Derek Lawrenson hands out his best and worst from 2017.

The veteran Daily Mail correspondent gave “Worst Tournament” to the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Just when you think they can’t possibly cock it up for a third year running, the United States Golf Association managed to debase yet another US Open. A shocking, soulless venue in the middle of nowhere and scoring so low the tournament’s raison d’etre as the hardest major was lost completely. I recently had to fill in a survey from the USGA asking what I thought of them. It’s fair to say they didn’t score well.

His choice for best tournament was a bit more predictable and agreeable.

It has to be the Masters for that unforgettable final-round duel between Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose. Everything we love about sport was on show: two men at the top of their game, culminating in a win for a deserving Spaniard who almost won a major as a teenager but, at 37, finally got there.

The 2018 U.S. Open is set for June 14–17 at venerable Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on New York’s Long Island. Thankfully for the USGA, at least in Lawrenson’s eyes, that venue is neither “soulless” nor “in the middle of nowhere.”