Arjun Atwal opens with course-record 62 to take Mauritius Open lead

Arjun Atwal holds a four-shot lead after smashing the course record Thursday at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

The 44-year-old Atwal shot 9-under 62 in the first round at Heritage Golf Club in Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius. The score was three shots better than the previous course record previously shared by George Coetzee, Carlos Pigem, Jeunghun Wang and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Atwal hasn’t won a professional event since the 2014 Dubai Open on the Asian Tour. Thursday’s round was more surprising to Atwal considering he was fighting jetlag, as it took 16 hours to travel to the island off the eastern coast of Madagascar.

“I was tired and I didn’t really expect anything,” Atwal told reporters. “Sometimes when you don’t expect much, you get a lot out of it.”

Sebastian Heisele, Louis de Jager, Miguel Tabuena, Adilson da Silva and Ockie Strydom are tied for second at 5 under.

Louis Oosthuizen and former Texas standout Dylan Frittelli are among a 13-way tie for seventh at 4 under. Florida product and recent Q-School medalist Sam Horsfield is among those at 3 under.