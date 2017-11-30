Hero World Challenge: Round 2 tee times, TV schedule for Tiger Woods return

Tiger Woods returned to golf with a 3-under 69 Thursday in Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is currently T-8 and three shots back of leader Tommy Fleetwood entering Round 2.
Check out the full recap of Woods’ first round here, along with his post-round comments.
Here are the TV times for the remainder of the week and the tee times for Friday’s Round 2.
• • •
Hero World Challenge TV Info
Golf Channel: Friday, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
NBC: Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Hero World Challenge Round 2 Tee Times
OFF NO. 1
11:10 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Alex Noren
11:21 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
11:32 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama
11:43 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Henrik Stenson
11:54 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman
12:05 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari
12:16 p.m. – Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson
12:27 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell
12:38 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
Comments