Hero World Challenge: Round 2 tee times, TV schedule for Tiger Woods return

Tiger Woods returned to golf with a 3-under 69 Thursday in Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is currently T-8 and three shots back of leader Tommy Fleetwood entering Round 2.

Check out the full recap of Woods’ first round here, along with his post-round comments.

Here are the TV times for the remainder of the week and the tee times for Friday’s Round 2.

• • •

Hero World Challenge TV Info

Golf Channel: Friday, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

NBC: Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Hero World Challenge Round 2 Tee Times

OFF NO. 1

11:10 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Alex Noren

11:21 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

11:32 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

11:43 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Henrik Stenson

11:54 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman

12:05 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari

12:16 p.m. – Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson

12:27 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell

12:38 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood