VIDEO: Jeff Overton drains 94-foot putt at IU basketball game

If there was ever a time for a follow-up “Boom, Baby!”, it came Wednesday night.

Jeff Overton, the man who uttered those famous words after a hole-out at the 2010 Ryder Cup, was on hand for the Duke-Indiana basketball game Wednesday and participated in a halftime event with hopes of giving away a prize.

The 34-year-old would putt from one baseline and try to get the ball through a hole stationed at the other baseline. Yes, a 94-foot putt.

If Overton could drain it, a fan would win a trip for four to Myrtle Beach. Overton delivered, and the crowd loved it.

BOOM BABY! @JeffOvertonPGA drains the 94-foot putt at @IndianaMBB halftime to win a lucky fan a trip for 4 to Myrtle Beach! pic.twitter.com/3TOWWClkMi — IU Men's Golf (@IndianaMGolf) November 30, 2017

Here’s a different angle of Overton’s feat, courtesy of Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler.

Boom, Baby, for sure. So Overton didn’t have that reaction this time, but his enthusiasm here was still appreciated. His celebration before the ball even got to the hole was a nice touch, too, as was his going to center court to do push-ups after the putt.

Unfortunately for Overton, his Hoosiers – Overton is an IU alum – fell to top-ranked Duke, 91-81, at home Wednesday.

But back to the man of the hour.

Overton has made over $12 million in his career on the PGA Tour, but he’s had a difficult 2017. His wife revealed in May that the former Ryder Cupper had experienced a life-threatening spine infection that necessitated emergency surgery.

Overton had taken several months off due to a herniated disc prior to that scary event. Fortunately he got through that ordeal and appears to be back to his normal self.

And if he can putt like he did Wednesday when he gets back to competitive golf, Overton may have plenty left in the tank.