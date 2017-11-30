Kevin Kisner uses replacement caddie mid-round after regular looper injured

NASSAU, Bahamas – Kevin Kisner had to make a call to the bullpen early in his first round at the Hero World Challenge after his longtime caddie went down with a knee injury.

Jimmy Piercy came to the Bahamas with his good friend, caddie Duane Bock, to watch Bock loop for Kisner at Albany Golf Club. When Bock’s knee “popped” on the fourth hole, Piercy got closer to this week’s action than he ever expected. Bock was transported to the locker room, where officials helped to elevate his leg, and Piercy stepped into action to carry Kisner’s bag.

It wasn’t a first. Piercy said he has toted Kisner’s bag in a couple of pro-ams, so at least he had an idea what to do. Bock is known for his huge calves – there is even a Twitter handle named @BocksCalves.

“We went from the largest calves on Tour to the smallest,” joked Piercy. “The bag is pretty heavy, but it’s fun to be that close to the action.”

Kisner, playing alongside Rickie Fowler, shot 2-under 70, and was thankful that Piercy was around to assist.

“Thank goodness he was out there – nobody else was,” Kisner said, alluding to the fact that practically everyone at Albany on Thursday was walking with Tiger Woods’ group.

Asked how Piercy did in his duties, Kisner laughed. “He’s done it before,” he said, “though he was way more nervous out there than I was.”