Steph Curry, Michael Phelps lead way as athletes cheer on Tiger in return

Plenty of big-name current and former athletes were spending their Thursday just like you and me – watching Tiger Woods make his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.

The depth of reaction shows how even some of the best at their game want to see if Tiger can once again be the best at his.

Here’s a sample of some of the posts on social media from current and former athletes representing multiple sports.

Among the sports represented:

Swimming:

Pumped to be watching @TigerWoods back out there!!! — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) November 30, 2017

Pro basketball:

The wait is over. The wait is over. @TigerWoods — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 30, 2017

Pro football:

Now this just feels right watching @TigerWoods playing golf again. — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) November 30, 2017

Pro hockey:

Love seeing @TigerWoods back doing what he does best! — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 30, 2017

Soccer:

Auto racing:

Hands up if you are following @TigerWoods return to competition! 🙋🏽‍♂️ — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) November 30, 2017

Every sport ever:

It's a great day to see @TigerWoods back on the golf course! — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) November 30, 2017

And of course, golf:

Good luck to @TigerWoods !! Can’t wait to watch you get back after it.#hero #NewBeginning — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) November 30, 2017

Is there anything better then watching @TigerWoods play golf again? #fistpumpsForDaysssss — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) November 30, 2017