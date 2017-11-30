Steph Curry, Michael Phelps lead way as athletes cheer on Tiger in return

Plenty of big-name current and former athletes were spending their Thursday just like you and me – watching Tiger Woods make his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.
The depth of reaction shows how even some of the best at their game want to see if Tiger can once again be the best at his.
Here’s a sample of some of the posts on social media from current and former athletes representing multiple sports.
Among the sports represented:
Swimming:
Pro basketball:
Pro football:
Pro hockey:
Soccer:
Auto racing:
Every sport ever:
And of course, golf:
Comments